Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Compose Music for HBO's 'Watchmen' Series

Cynthia Littleton

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been enlisted to compose original music for HBO’s adaptation of DC Comics’ “Watchmen” graphic novel series.

The Nine Inch Nails duo have become prolific composers for a wide range of film and TV projects in recent years. Reznor and Ross won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for their score for 2010’s “The Social Network.”

Watchmen,” from Warner Bros. Television, is among HBO’s most-anticipated series for next year. Showrunner/exec producer Damon Lindelof, fresh off of his acclaimed HBO drama “The Leftovers,” is shepherding the series that is set in an alternate history where superheroes are treated as outlaws.

Key cast members include Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Andrew Howard, Tom Mison and Frances Fisher.

Reznor and Ross are known for their work with director David Fincher. The pair also earned Golden Globe noms for their scores for 2011’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and 2014’s “Gone Girl.” Other recent credits include 2016’s “Patriots Day” and Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “The Vietnam War.”

Nicole Kassell is set to direct the first episode of “Watchmen.” She will exec produce with LIndelof, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti.

Reznor and Ross are repped by Silva Artist Management and WME.

