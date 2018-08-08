Travis Scott, Post Malone to Perform at MTV VMAs

MTV today announced that Travis Scott and Post Malone will join the lineup of performers at the 2018 VMAs. According to the announcement, Scott will debut his first solo performance with a medley of songs from his new album, “Astroworld” (read Variety’s review here) and Malone will perform a song from his chart-topping “Beerbongs & Bentleys.” They join previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez – who will also be honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” – Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Logic with Ryan Tedder.

The VMAs will air live from New York’s Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The full list of nominees for the 2018 “VMAs” is available here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 12 VMA categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Friday, August 10. Voting for the “Best New Artist” award, presented by Taco Bell, will remain active until the VMA broadcast. MTV has teamed up with Amazon to release a skill for Alexa, the cloud-based voice service, that will allow customers to vote for “Artist of the Year.” To cast your vote, just say, “Alexa, vote for the VMAs” on any Alexa-enabled device.

Bruce Gillmer and Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2018 VMAs. Melanie Block serves as Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent.