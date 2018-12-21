Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Tour Draws A-List Crowd to L.A. Stop at the Forum

Travis Scott’s sold out show at the Forum on Wednesday night drew an A-list crowd that included Jay-Z and Beyonce, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Halsey and members of Migos. The two-hour show, which features a carnival like theme both inside and outside the venue, started promptly at 7:30 p.m. though not everyone made it to the end. Among those who left before Scott performed encore “Sicko Mode” was West, in what observers surmise had less to do less with beating the traffic than the lyrical content of the song — guest rapper Drake is believed to be leveling veiled disses at West like, “Checks over stripes, that’s what we like,” referring to his and West’s respective deals with Nike and Adidas.

Scott, Drake and the song were among several matters addressed in West’s epic tweet-storm last week, which took on a whole other level of drama due to the fact that West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is half-sister of Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner, with whom he has a child.

How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me. Trav should have never allowed that — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Jay-Z and Beyonce were spotted at the show as well, although seated in a different section, however Jay may not have attended had he known that news would break the following morning that Scott will be joining Maroon 5 onstage during the band’s Super Bowl halftime show. Jay has spoken out strongly against the NFL’s treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and is said to be trying to convince Scott not to perform. Sources say Jay and Beyonce left the show early, as well.

Scott returns to the Forum tonight for a second show and again in February.