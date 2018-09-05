Tracee Ellis Ross to Return as Host of American Music Awards

The "Black-ish" star turned in a strong performance as host in 2017.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today that Tracee Ellis Ross, star of ABC’s hit comedy “Black-ish,” will return as host and an executive producer for the “2018 American Music Awards.”

The actress was a strong host at last year’s show, which she promised would focus on “women who take up space.” Indeed, with stellar performances from Pink (who sang while rapelling down the side of a hotel outside the theater), Kelly Clarkson and a show-closing tribute to Ross’ mother, legendary singer Diana Ross, the show was dominated by female performers — in an interesting contrast to the Grammy Awards held several weeks later, which were harshly criticized for their lack of female artists.

The “2018 American Music Awards, which bills itself “the world’s largest fan-voted awards show,” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC.

The fifth season of “Black-ish” premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16. For her role, Ross won the 2017 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Nominations for the awards will be announced live by Kane Brown, Ella Mai, Normani and Bebe Rexha on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.  American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 15, 2017, through Aug. 9, 2018.

YouTube Music is the presenting sponsor of the show.

The 2018 American Music Awards is produced by Dick Clark Productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Tracee Ellis Ross are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

 

