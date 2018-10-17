You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Swedish Singer Tove Styrke Is Killing the Game Even as Americans Butcher Her Name

Following opening stints for Lorde and Katy Perry, the pop star is currently headlining her own tour.

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tove Stryke
CREDIT: Emma Svensson

Emerging from of a jewel-toned haze, 25-year-old Swedish pop star Tove Styrke took the stage Monday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles for the 10th stop on her North American tour. Out in support of her latest album, “Sway,” the singer boasts a strong presence on stage, honed from opening slots on tours by mega-stars Lorde and Katy Perry this past year.

With refreshing zest for a Monday night, Styrke was a ball of pure energy as she bopped across a stage decorated with glowing white roses. Backed by two band members supplying tasteful synth beats and guitar riffs, her set ran through nearly every song off her album, including “On the Low,” “Say My Name,” and the title track, “Sway.” Styrke also paid homage to her friend Lorde with a rendition of “Liability,” which she said was one of her “favorite songs in the whole world.”

Styrke punctuated her set with audience banter, at one point instructing the crowd to crouch on the ground and wait for the beat to drop, at which point everyone popped up like corks and danced.

The Swede has a bon vivant air about her to be sure. Even though American audiences routinely butcher her name, she lightheartedly addressed the frequent mispronunciations on Twitter. “Hey! About my name. It’s pronounced toovah steerkah but I don’t mind tov strike it’s alright,” she tweeted last June.

Variety caught up with Styrke just ahead of her tour. 

What was it like being on the road with Lorde and Katy Perry?

Just amazing! In the spring I did the Lorde tour in the U.S., and that was totally crazy because it was my first time playing in arenas, which in itself was overwhelming. It was such an experience. I’ve been getting to know Ella [Lorde], who I have admired for years. I really love what she’s doing and look up to her. … With Katy Perry touring Europe, it’s such a big production — just the amount of people that go into making that show every night. She’s got planets coming down from the ceiling. She’s flying in a glitter suit playing guitar. I’m so happy and grateful I got to be part of both those tours.

What did you learn from those experiences?

First of all, it’s possible to have routines with this job, which is one of the things that I’ve struggled a lot with. It’s always weird hours and I’m awake when everybody else is asleep, but day-to-day it gets way more manageable if you stick to something. I used to have a full trunk of makeup because whatever I’m in the mood for, I want to be able to do. But now it’s a normal makeup bag, because I’ve chosen [what] I’m going to do, and it’s working. I don’t need to change it every other night because I’m nervous. Somebody told me that all new artists do the same thing. They bring too many outfits, they bring too much makeup, they bring too much everything because the feel insecure, you know?

You must get confused with Tove Lo all the time. Does that get annoying?

It’s not annoying because I love her. But the tricky thing is that everybody got used to calling her “Toh-vah,” but I’m trying to get people to pronounce my name “Too-vah” and “steerkah.”

What inspires you?

Creatively, everybody who does interesting stuff. I’m just crazy about Post Malone. The mix of styles that he’s pulled together [are] really cool and work so well with his voice… it sounds very fresh in a way. It could be anybody depending on what I need to be inspired for. The most recent thing that I found really inspiring was the Moo song [by Doja Cat]. (Singing) “Bi— I’m a cow, bi— I’m a cow.” It’s awesome.

What’s your ideal songwriting environment?

I like Stockholm in the fall. The air is starting to get a little bit cold, it’s just nice to be inside. You don’t feel bad because it’s sunny and stuff outside, it’s alright to be in a dungeon. I like writing in the studio. I feel like that’s where I’m the most focused.

Your new album has gotten support from other musicians like Shawn Mendes. What does his endorsement mean to you?

I love Shawn. I’ve been listening to his songs since he first came about, and then all of a sudden he just wrote to me and I was, like, “How do you know who I am? How did you hear this song?” But he’s so sweet. It’s just so cool to sit in Stockholm in a basement studio and make things that I really like and that it can reach Shawn Mendes. I love how the world is sometimes.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Music

  • Donald Trump, Kanye West President-elect Donald

    Listen: Rob Goldstone on What Drives Trump's Love for Kanye West

    Emerging from of a jewel-toned haze, 25-year-old Swedish pop star Tove Styrke took the stage Monday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles for the 10th stop on her North American tour. Out in support of her latest album, “Sway,” the singer boasts a strong presence on stage, honed from opening slots on tours by mega-stars Lorde […]

  • Tove Stryke

    Swedish Singer Tove Styrke Is Killing the Game Even as Americans Butcher Her Name

    Emerging from of a jewel-toned haze, 25-year-old Swedish pop star Tove Styrke took the stage Monday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles for the 10th stop on her North American tour. Out in support of her latest album, “Sway,” the singer boasts a strong presence on stage, honed from opening slots on tours by mega-stars Lorde […]

  • Bob Dylan Blood on the Tracks

    Bob Dylan's 'Blood on the Tracks' Album Getting Movie Treatment

    Emerging from of a jewel-toned haze, 25-year-old Swedish pop star Tove Styrke took the stage Monday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles for the 10th stop on her North American tour. Out in support of her latest album, “Sway,” the singer boasts a strong presence on stage, honed from opening slots on tours by mega-stars Lorde […]

  • JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel

    How Eminem and Jimmy Kimmel Took Over the Empire State Building

    Emerging from of a jewel-toned haze, 25-year-old Swedish pop star Tove Styrke took the stage Monday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles for the 10th stop on her North American tour. Out in support of her latest album, “Sway,” the singer boasts a strong presence on stage, honed from opening slots on tours by mega-stars Lorde […]

  • Sir Paul McCartneySir Paul McCartney in

    Paul McCartney Talks Climate Change, 'Egypt Station' and the Beatles White Album

    Emerging from of a jewel-toned haze, 25-year-old Swedish pop star Tove Styrke took the stage Monday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles for the 10th stop on her North American tour. Out in support of her latest album, “Sway,” the singer boasts a strong presence on stage, honed from opening slots on tours by mega-stars Lorde […]

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in

    'Game of Thrones': Will Joe Jonas Appear on Final Season With Fiancee Sophie Turner?

    Emerging from of a jewel-toned haze, 25-year-old Swedish pop star Tove Styrke took the stage Monday night at The Belasco in Los Angeles for the 10th stop on her North American tour. Out in support of her latest album, “Sway,” the singer boasts a strong presence on stage, honed from opening slots on tours by mega-stars Lorde […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad