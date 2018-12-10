×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Petty Manager Steps Into Consultant Role After 42 Years as Protege Launches New Firm (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Dimitriades will step away from "day-to-day" duties while Laurence Freedman takes on Billy Idol, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell as clients.

By

Roy's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Petty Dead
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Tony Dimitriades, who managed Tom Petty for 42 years until the rocker’s death October 2, 2017, and worked with Billy Idol for more than 30 years, tells Variety he is getting out of the “day-to-day business of managing artists.”

The veteran manager has also worked with Yes and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, among others, in his 50-year career in the business. While East End Management will continue to serve as his company, colleague Laurence Freedman, who has been working at East End since 2007, is leaving to launch his own Telegraph Road Management.

Freedman, who will be joined by Evan Bright, his East End colleague for the last five-and-a-half years, and Jesse White, brings with him Billy Idol as a client and will co-manage Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench with Dimitriades.

Dimitriades will continue as a consultant to the Petty Estate along with trustee Dana Petty, the late rocker’s wife of 16 years.

Telegraph Road’s other clients include buzzing Secretly Canadian L.A. punk-grunge trio Cherry Glazerr and rock band the Shelters, proteges of Petty’s, who co-produced their 2016 Warner Bros. debut album.

Related

Says Freedman: “It has been a great honor to work with Tony Dimitriades and our clients, each of whom are true artists.  While I will miss our daily collaboration, I am excited to begin the next chapter of my career with the formation of Telegraph Road Management.”

“With Tom’s passing, I’m going through a transition period,” adds Dimitriades. “Mike and Ben are family. I’ll be there with them forever, and will continue to work with Laurence, the Petty family and Dana. I have a lifetime commitment to the Heartbreakers, and I’ll continue to help them in any way I can.”

As for what’s in Dimitriades’ future? “I’m going to be doing things I want to do, on a project-by-project basis,” he tells Variety. “I managed one of the greatest artist careers of all time in Tom, and Billy and I did fantastic together. It’s time for me to evaluate what I really want to do with my life.”

Dimitriades, who moved at the end of 2017 from his longtime Encino home to Malibu, is counting his blessings, as the recent Woolsey Fire stopped just short of his house across the street from Malibu High School. “We got lucky,” he says, paraphrasing one of his late client’s own greatest hits.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Music

  • Allan Bregman Dead Obit

    Booking Agent Allan Bregman Dies at 92

    Allan Bregman, a booking agent and talent manager who represented the likes of the King family, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, died Sept. 25 in La Quinta, Calif. He was 92. Bregman grew up in the neighboring town of Lorain before graduating from Ohio State University and joining the Merchant Marines in 1944. [...]

  • Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Named Most-Streamed Song

    Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Named Most-Streamed Song From 20th Century

    Universal Music Group today announced that “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the iconic single by British rock legends Queen, officially became the world’s most-streamed song from the 20th Century, as well as the most-streamed Classic Rock song of all time. Today (Dec. 10), the original song and official video for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” taken from the group’s 1975 album [...]

  • Sony/ATV Scandinavia Managing Director & SVP

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing Extends Deal With Hitmaker Noonie Bao

    Sony/ATV Music Publishing has extended its worldwide deal with Swedish songwriter Noonie Bao, whose hits include “Stay” by Zedd and Alessia Cara and “Never Be The Same” by Camila Cabello. The Los Angeles-based Bao currently is credited on Rita Ora’s UK smash “Let You Love Me.” The company first signed Bao 11 years ago. Said Sony/ATV UK [...]

  • Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Wilbur

    Lindsey Buckingham Says Fleetwood Mac Suit Is Settled, Hopes Bandmates See the Light

    Lindsey Buckingham has peacefully gone his own way — with a stop at the bank, presumably — now that he and the four other longtime members of Fleetwood Mac have reached an out-of-court settlement about his dismissal from the group. The agreement was reached “only a couple of weeks” ago, Buckingham said in an interview [...]

  • Concert Review: Maxwell Brings Down the

    Concert Review: Maxwell Brings Down the House at Rapturous Hometown Show

    Maxwell is usually a happy and gracious performer. But he was downright giddy at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Sunday night: The gig was not only the finale of his “50 Intimate Nights” tour, which started in September, it was the first hometown show he played on the entire trek. Rarely was he not smiling: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad