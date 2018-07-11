Tom Petty ‘An American Treasure’ Boxed Set Track List Revealed, New Song Drops

As announced on SiriusXM yesterday, on September 28, Reprise Records will release “An American Treasure” — a career-spanning Tom Petty box set containing dozens of previously unreleased recordings, alternate versions of classic songs, rarities, historic live performances and deep tracks. The set marks the first release of Tom Petty music since the artist’s passing in October 2017.

The first single from the set is “Keep A Little Soul,” a previously unreleased recording from 1982 sessions that resulted in Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ album, “Long After Dark.”

According to the announcement on a redesigned Petty website, Tom’s daughter, Adria, and his wife, Dana, were the primary catalysts for the commission, creation and release of “An American Treasure.” Both serve as the project’s Executive Producers, and, together with Tom’s bandmates of 45 years, Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, and his studio collaborator, Ryan Ulyate, curated the box set’s track list

“Everyone involved in this project chose each track with tremendous care and deep respect for the body of work Tom Petty created over the course of 40 years,” Adria and Dana said. “He also accumulated a wealth of unreleased music in his vaults, and we have collectively uncovered one gem after another that will keep us all listening and discovering new facets of Tom’s talent for many years to come. We can’t wait to share with Tom’s fans this musical portrait of an artist who deeply affected our culture and indelibly touched the lives of fans the world over.”

The custom cover artwork for “An American Treasure” was created by American artist Shepard Fairey from an image of Petty by photographer Mark Seliger.

The set will be released in multiple formats:

“An American Treasure: Deluxe Edition” — A 4-CD set that features all 60 tracks, plus a 52-page booklet with rare and previously unseen photographs of Tom, his bandmates, family and friends. The booklet also features detailed track-by-track liner notes by noted journalist and Tom Petty aficionado Bud Scoppa, who drew upon his previous interviews with Tom and new conversations with Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ryan Ulyate, as well as Adria and Dana Petty.

“An American Treasure: Super Deluxe Limited Edition” — A 4-CD set that features all 60 tracks and an 84-page hardbound book expanded from the Deluxe Edition to include many additional photographs and an essay by renowned author Nicholas Dawidoff – written especially for An American Treasure – that speaks to Tom Petty’s presence in our lives and influence on our culture for more than 40 years. This special package also includes a newly-created lithograph of Shepard Fairey’s cover artwork, as well as custom reproductions of Tom Petty’s handwritten lyrics to four songs featured in this collection and a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“An American Treasure: Vinyl Edition” — A 6-LP set that features all 60 tracks and a 48-page booklet containing all of the photographic and editorial elements found in the CD Deluxe Edition. This set also includes the Nicholas Dawidoff essay. This special Vinyl Edition will be released on Friday, November 23, but is available for pre-order now.

“An American Treasure: Standard Edition” —A 2-CD set that features 26 career spanning tracks chosen from the Deluxe editions, as well as Bud Scoppa’s detailed track-by-track.

AN AMERICAN TREASURE TRACK LISTING (4-CD Editions):

CD 1

1 Surrender Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions—1976

2 Listen To Her Heart Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

3 Anything That’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

4 When The Time Comes Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978

5 You’re Gonna Get It Alternate version featuring strings from You’re Gonna Get It! sessions—1978

6 Radio Promotion Spot 1977

7 Rockin’ Around (With You) Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers —November 9, 1976

8 Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It) Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—1976

9 Breakdown Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA—November 11, 1977

10 The Wild One, Forever Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers—November 9, 1976

11 No Second Thoughts Album track from You’re Gonna Get It!—May 2, 1978

12 Here Comes My Girl Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

13 What Are You Doing In My Life Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

14 Louisiana Rain Alternate version from Damn The Torpedoes sessions—1979

15 Lost In Your Eyes Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions—1974

CD 2

1 Keep A Little Soul Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982

2 Even The Losers Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY—1989

3 Keeping Me Alive Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions—1982

4 Don’t Treat Me Like A Stranger B-side to UK single of “I Won’t Back Down”—April, 1989

5 The Apartment Song Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks)—1984

6 Concert Intro Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

7 King’s Road Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

8 Clear The Aisles Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

9 A Woman In Love (It’s Not Me) Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA—June 28, 1981

10 Straight Into Darkness Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA—May 5, 1982

11 You Can Still Change Your Mind Album track from Hard Promises—May 5, 1981

12 Rebels Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—1985

13 Deliver Me Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions—1982

14 Alright For Now Album track from Full Moon Fever—April 24, 1989

15 The Damage You’ve Done Alternate version from Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) sessions—1987

16 The Best Of Everything Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions—March 26, 1985

17 Walkin’ From The Fire Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions—March 1, 1984

18 King Of The Hill Early take (with Roger McGuinn)—November 23, 1987

CD 3

1 I Won’t Back Down Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA—February 4, 1997

2 Gainesville Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—February 12, 1998

3 You And I Will Meet Again Album track from Into The Great Wide Open—July 2, 1991

4 Into The Great Wide Open Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena—November 24, 1991

5 Two Gunslingers Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY—May 25, 2013

6 Lonesome Dave Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions—July 23, 1993

7 To Find A Friend Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994

8 Crawling Back To You Album track from Wildflowers—November 1, 1994

9 Wake Up Time Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions—August 12, 1992

10 Grew Up Fast Album track from Songs and Music from “She’s the One”—August 6, 1996

11 I Don’t Belong Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions—December 3, 1998

12 Accused Of Love Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999

13 Lonesome Sundown Album track from Echo—April 13, 1999

14 Don’t Fade On Me Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers—sessions—April 20, 1994

CD 4

1 You And Me Clubhouse version—November 9, 2007

2 Have Love Will Travel Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002

3 Money Becomes King Album track from The Last DJ—October 8, 2002

4 Bus To Tampa Bay Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—August 11, 2011

5 Saving Grace Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA—June 16, 2006

6 Down South Album track from Highway Companion—July 25, 2006

7 Southern Accents Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006

8 Insider Live (with Stevie Nicks) at O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL—September 21, 2006

9 Two Men Talking Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 16, 2012

10 Fault Lines Album track from Hypnotic Eye—July 29, 2014

11 Sins Of My Youth Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions—November 12, 2012

12 Good Enough Alternate version from Mojo sessions—2012

13 Something Good Coming Album track from Mojo—July 15, 2010

14 Save Your Water Album track from Mudcrutch 2—May 20, 2016

15 Like A Diamond Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions—2002

16 Hungry No More Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA—June 15, 2016