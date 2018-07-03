Tina Turner’s Eldest Son Dies in Apparent Suicide

Craig Raymond Turner dead
CREDIT: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tina Turner’s eldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, has died in an apparent suicide. He was 59.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to Variety that the American-born Swiss singer’s son was found dead on Tuesday afternoon at 12:58 p.m. in his home in Studio City, Calif., with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Craig was born in 1959 to Tina Turner and then-boyfriend Raymond Hill, a saxophonist for the Kings of Rhythm band. Before his death, Craig worked as a real estate agent in the San Fernando Valley. According to his Rodeo Realty profile, Craig was a member of elite realtor organization the National Association of Realtors and the California Association of Realtors.

A rep for Tina Turner did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Pictured: Clockwise from bottom left: Michael Turner, Ike Turner, Jr., Ike Turner, Craig Hill, and Ronnie Turner)

