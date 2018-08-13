You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ticketmaster to Shut Down Secondary Ticketing Sites Across Europe

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday.

On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites just don’t cut it anymore,” the post said. “All we want is you, the fan, to be able to safely buy tickets to the events you love.”

Instead of Seatwave and GET ME IN!, the company is set to launch a fan-to-fan ticket exchange on its main site giving people who can no longer use their tickets the chance to sell them to others at the original price or less. Ticketmaster said the new website will launch in the U.K. and Ireland in October and across Europe in early 2019.

Both GET ME IN! and Seatwave now feature a banner message telling users: “From October, you’ll be able to sell your tickets on Ticketmaster at the price you paid or less. At the same time, we’ll be shutting down GET ME IN!/Seatwave. We’re no longer listing new events but you can manage your existing orders in your account.”

Related

Upcoming events currently selling tickets on both sites include Childish Gambino’s sold-out show at London’s O2 on Nov. 4. Tickets for Childish Gambino, the hip-hop alter-ego of actor Donald Glover, originally sold at around £50-60 ($65-75). Fans looking to buy on GET ME IN! face prices ranging from $130-480, while those shopping on Seatwave can only choose from prices between $170-300.

The Nov. 4 date is the only scheduled U.K. date of the artist’s “This Is America” tour. The event quickly sold out after tickets went on sale June 29.

On the new system, Ticketmaster will show customers both available new “unpurchased” seats and “resale” seating available, with a video posted on the company’s blog showing resale tickets in pink.

The news comes just three weeks after the Irish government announced legislation that would ban the resale of tickets for concerts and sporting events, at venues holding 1,000 people or more, for more than face value. The new law will also ban the use of computer programs, known as bot software, enabling the automatic purchase of more tickets than permitted per person when they go on sale.

Britain’s competition watchdog is also currently conducting an investigation into suspected breaches of consumer protection law in the online secondary tickets market.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Music

  • Aretha Franklin

    Aretha Franklin ‘Gravely Ill’ With Cancer (Reports)

    Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites […]

  • Ticketmaster to Shut Down Secondary Ticketing

    Ticketmaster to Shut Down Secondary Ticketing Sites Across Europe

    Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites […]

  • Led Zeppelin Held Its First Rehearsal

    50 Years Ago, Led Zeppelin Held Its First Rehearsal: 'The Whole Room Just Exploded'

    Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites […]

  • Chris PrattTeen Choice Awards, Show, Los

    Teen Choice Awards 2018: What You Didn't See on TV

    Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites […]

  • Pandora

    Pandora Hires PR Vet Heidi Anne-Noel

    Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites […]

  • Zac Efron accepts the award for

    Teen Choice Awards: Winners List

    Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites […]

  • Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj, Nas Drop 'Sorry,' a Song Cut From 'Queen' (Listen)

    Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. On its blog, Ticketmaster said it had listened to customers who are “tired of seeing others snap up tickets just to resell for a profit.” “Secondary sites […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad