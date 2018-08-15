You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Velvet Underground Experience’ Exhibition Opening in New York This Fall

The multi-media art and music exhibition spotlights the iconic band’s early NYC roots.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The exhibition looks at the group and its influence on modern music, fashion, art and popular culture, set against the backdrop of the band’s early days collaborating with Andy Warhol in the 1960s. Co-presented by Bandsintown and Citi, the three-month exhibition will be located at 718 Broadway in Greenwich Village.

The first leg of the exhibition’s tour originated in Paris in April 2016 at La Philharmonie de Paris, with more than 65,000 visitors attending the exhibition.

Velvets cofounder John Cale said, “The first thing I noticed when I visited the Paris Velvet Underground Experience Exhibit was the number of different locations that [Warhol and the Velvet’s] Exploding Plastic Inevitable had visited and the faithfulness of the detail that is contained in the show. The expansive mixed media elements highlight the great variety of responses to the EPI events wherever they appeared

Related

“This was not only about the Velvet Underground,” he continued. “Whatever was created in [Warhol’s] Factory did not stay in the Factory. What Andy had started at the Cinemateque by projecting film on to the Velvet Underground became exponentially more complex as the elements found new focus with each City Town or venue. These historical visits are contained in their raw energy in the current rooms of the exhibit. They show the progress in personal expression not only in the disciplines of music, art and film, but the political servitude of the day.  The pride and fear in our excitement made these expressions of urban continuity something we would never forget.”

“The exhibition portrays the creative effervescence of the 60’s NY from which the Velvet Underground emerged to achieve mythic status and change the face of pop culture,” said exhibition co-curators Christian Fevret and Carole Mirabello.

The exhibition will feature rare and interactive content structured around six main sections: Welcome to America, Reed and Cale, The Childhood of Art, NY Spirit, Factory Years, Banana Album, Reinventions of The Velvet Underground and Echoes of Heritage. It will also include six films produced exclusively for the exhibition, alongside an array of portraits of the band members and influential contributors who comprised of the New York underground in the ‘60s such as Allen Ginsberg, Candy Darling, Jonas Mekas and Warhol, along with hundreds of images.

Additional supporting sponsors for The Velvet Underground Experience are JC Decaux, Nice Prod and Sennheiser. Tickets go on sale Friday Aug. 17 at 10:00am ET.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Music

  • Music Streaming Wars

    T-Mobile Customers to Get Free Pandora Subscriptions, $25 Live Nation Tickets

    Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The […]

  • Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head

    Amazon Music Names Andre Stapleton Head of U.S. Label Relations

    Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The […]

  • Honoree Chester Bennington, left, performs with

    Slash Reveals Unreleased Chester Bennington Collaboration, Talks GNR

    Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The […]

  • Steve Perry Releases His First New

    Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Releases His First New Song in 24 Years (Listen)

    Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The […]

  • Aerosmith Announces ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las

    Aerosmith Announces ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas Residency

    Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The […]

  • Beat Buds

    Scooter Braun's SB Projects Partners With Popular Kids Group BeatBuds

    Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The […]

  • Lindsey Buckingham's Solo Tour Begins Four

    Lindsey Buckingham Announces Tour Dates, Which Begin Four Days After Fleetwood Mac’s Tour

    Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10.  The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad