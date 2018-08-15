‘The Velvet Underground Experience’ Exhibition Opening in New York This Fall

Fans of the popular “David Bowie Is” exhibit, which drew more than 2 million visitors to the Brooklyn Museum before it closed last month, may be excited to hear that “The Velvet Underground Experience,” a new multi-media art and music exhibition spotlighting the iconic band’s early NYC roots, will be opening in New York City on October 10. The exhibition looks at the group and its influence on modern music, fashion, art and popular culture, set against the backdrop of the band’s early days collaborating with Andy Warhol in the 1960s. Co-presented by Bandsintown and Citi, the three-month exhibition will be located at 718 Broadway in Greenwich Village.

The first leg of the exhibition’s tour originated in Paris in April 2016 at La Philharmonie de Paris, with more than 65,000 visitors attending the exhibition.

Velvets cofounder John Cale said, “The first thing I noticed when I visited the Paris Velvet Underground Experience Exhibit was the number of different locations that [Warhol and the Velvet’s] Exploding Plastic Inevitable had visited and the faithfulness of the detail that is contained in the show. The expansive mixed media elements highlight the great variety of responses to the EPI events wherever they appeared

Related Off Broadway Review: 'This Ain't No Disco' Album Review: Parquet Courts' 'Wide Awake!'

“This was not only about the Velvet Underground,” he continued. “Whatever was created in [Warhol’s] Factory did not stay in the Factory. What Andy had started at the Cinemateque by projecting film on to the Velvet Underground became exponentially more complex as the elements found new focus with each City Town or venue. These historical visits are contained in their raw energy in the current rooms of the exhibit. They show the progress in personal expression not only in the disciplines of music, art and film, but the political servitude of the day. The pride and fear in our excitement made these expressions of urban continuity something we would never forget.”

“The exhibition portrays the creative effervescence of the 60’s NY from which the Velvet Underground emerged to achieve mythic status and change the face of pop culture,” said exhibition co-curators Christian Fevret and Carole Mirabello.

The exhibition will feature rare and interactive content structured around six main sections: Welcome to America, Reed and Cale, The Childhood of Art, NY Spirit, Factory Years, Banana Album, Reinventions of The Velvet Underground and Echoes of Heritage. It will also include six films produced exclusively for the exhibition, alongside an array of portraits of the band members and influential contributors who comprised of the New York underground in the ‘60s such as Allen Ginsberg, Candy Darling, Jonas Mekas and Warhol, along with hundreds of images.

Additional supporting sponsors for The Velvet Underground Experience are JC Decaux, Nice Prod and Sennheiser. Tickets go on sale Friday Aug. 17 at 10:00am ET.