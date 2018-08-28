Production Team The Stereotypes, eOne Partner on New Publishing Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

The foursome won multiple Grammy Awards for their work on Bruno Mars' "24K Magic" album.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent.

In addition, eOne music has signed McCullough, aka “RaCharm,” to a worldwide publishing agreement as part of the pact.

The Stereotypes also have their own imprint, Beach Wave Publishing, on which they’ll work day-to-day with eOne’s Marcus Siskind to maximize opportunities. Joining Beach Wave as A&R Director is Amy Collins, who arrives from Warner/Chappell Music Publishing.

Said Chris Taylor, Global President of eOne Music, in announcing the deals: “Jonathan, Ray, Jeremy and RaCharm are not only incredible writers and producers but they also have a great commercial instinct and a desire to grow their business. eOne is a creative enabler for that vision. We want to inspire and nurture that instinct to write amazing songs and find some incredible talent to be a part of our family.”

Related

eOne’s music publishing catalog is part of a rights library valued at $1.7 billion, which includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks. Its network includes content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83 and music labels Dualtone Music Group (through which eOne acquired the administration rights to the Chuck Berry catalog in 2017) and Last Gang.

“We are excited to get started with Chris, Marcus and the music team. eOne is such an incredible playground for creative people,” said The Stereotypes in a joint statement. “The environment that Chris is starting to build is inspiring for producers like us that are interested in all aspects of entertainment whether it is music, film, TV or other forms of entertainment.”

Popular on Variety

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

More Music

  • Chris Stapleton

    Chris Stapleton Leads CMA Nominations

    Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent. In […]

  • Production Team The Stereotypes, eOne Partner

    Production Team The Stereotypes, eOne Partner on New Publishing Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent. In […]

  • Shawn Mendes phorgraphed by PEggy Sirota

    From Vine to VMAs: How Shawn Mendes Beat the One-Hit-Wonder Curse

    Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent. In […]

  • The Capitol Records Building pictured during

    Capitol Music Group, Havas Link to Form Annex Tower Creative

    Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent. In […]

  • David ByrneDavid Byrne performs at Cascais,

    Concert Review: David Byrne Melds Sound, Vision and Movement at Los Angeles Stop

    Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent. In […]

  • Weird Al YankovicWeird Al Yankovic honored

    Weird Al Yankovic Has a Request for His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

    Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent. In […]

  • Kesha, Dr. Luke, Katy Perry

    Katy Perry Denies Dr. Luke Raped Her in Unsealed Deposition

    Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent. In […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad