Production Team The Stereotypes, eOne Partner on New Publishing Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-winning production team The Stereotypes, best known for working on Bruno Mars’ hit album “24K Magic,” has signed a joint venture music publishing agreement with Entertainment One (eOne). As part of the partnership, Stereotypes members and songwriters Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, Jeremy Reeves and Ray Charles McCullough II will work with eOne to sign and develop new talent.

In addition, eOne music has signed McCullough, aka “RaCharm,” to a worldwide publishing agreement as part of the pact.

The Stereotypes also have their own imprint, Beach Wave Publishing, on which they’ll work day-to-day with eOne’s Marcus Siskind to maximize opportunities. Joining Beach Wave as A&R Director is Amy Collins, who arrives from Warner/Chappell Music Publishing.

Said Chris Taylor, Global President of eOne Music, in announcing the deals: “Jonathan, Ray, Jeremy and RaCharm are not only incredible writers and producers but they also have a great commercial instinct and a desire to grow their business. eOne is a creative enabler for that vision. We want to inspire and nurture that instinct to write amazing songs and find some incredible talent to be a part of our family.”

eOne’s music publishing catalog is part of a rights library valued at $1.7 billion, which includes more than 80,000 hours of film and television content and approximately 40,000 music tracks. Its network includes content creation venture Amblin Partners with Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83 and music labels Dualtone Music Group (through which eOne acquired the administration rights to the Chuck Berry catalog in 2017) and Last Gang.

“We are excited to get started with Chris, Marcus and the music team. eOne is such an incredible playground for creative people,” said The Stereotypes in a joint statement. “The environment that Chris is starting to build is inspiring for producers like us that are interested in all aspects of entertainment whether it is music, film, TV or other forms of entertainment.”