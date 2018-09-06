Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Died by ‘Drowning Due to Intoxication’

Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday.

The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no evidence of injuries or self-harm and that the coroner ruled her death was an accident.

O’Riordan was found on the morning of Jan. 15 at the Hilton in London’s Park Lane. The inquest heard that she had been drinking heavily, and was four times over the legal limit for driving. She was also taking prescription drugs. U.K. police had already said her death was not suspicious. The coroner at the inquest, which was held on what would have been O’Riordan’s 47th birthday, said her death was a “tragic accident.”

The Cranberries rose to success in the 1990s with hits like “Linger” and “Zombie.” Their 1993 debut album, “Everyone Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?”, reached No. 1 on the U.K. and Irish Album Charts and No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Album chart.

The band went on hiatus in 2003, but reunited in 2009 for a North American tour, and also played shows in Latin America and Europe. Several dates on a subsequent 2017 Europe and U.S. tour were canceled with O’Riordan’s back problems cited as the reason.

O’Riordan released two solo albums, 2007’s “Are You Listening?” and 2009’s “No Baggage.” Scores of bands, musicians, and people in the entertainment world paid tribute to O’Riordan after her tragic death, as did Irish president Michael D. Higgins. She was a mother of three.