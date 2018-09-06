Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Died by ‘Drowning Due to Intoxication’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert at The London Palladium, London, UK - 20 May 2017
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday.

The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no evidence of injuries or self-harm and that the coroner ruled her death was an accident.

O’Riordan was found on the morning of Jan. 15 at the Hilton in London’s Park Lane. The inquest heard that she had been drinking heavily, and was four times over the legal limit for driving. She was also taking prescription drugs. U.K. police had already said her death was not suspicious. The coroner at the inquest, which was held on what would have been O’Riordan’s 47th birthday, said her death was a “tragic accident.”

The Cranberries rose to success in the 1990s with hits like “Linger” and “Zombie.” Their 1993 debut album, “Everyone Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?”, reached No. 1 on the U.K. and Irish Album Charts and No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Album chart.

The band went on hiatus in 2003, but reunited in 2009 for a North American tour, and also played shows in Latin America and Europe. Several dates on a subsequent 2017 Europe and U.S. tour were canceled with O’Riordan’s back problems cited as the reason.

O’Riordan released two solo albums, 2007’s “Are You Listening?” and 2009’s “No Baggage.” Scores of bands, musicians, and people in the entertainment world paid tribute to O’Riordan after her tragic death, as did Irish president Michael D. Higgins. She was a mother of three.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Music

  • Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries in concert at

    Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Died by 'Drowning Due to Intoxication'

    Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday. The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no […]

  • Carolyn Williams RCA

    Carolyn Williams Promoted to Exec VP of Marketing at RCA Records

    Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday. The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no […]

  • SZA Added as Honoree for 'Songs

    SZA Added as Honoree for 'Songs of Hope' Event

    Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday. The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no […]

  • Shawn Cohen Will McDonald

    Elektra Records Boosts A&R Team in Advance of Oct. 1 Relaunch

    Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday. The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no […]

  • null

    'First Man' Gets Space-Age Feel With Unusual Instruments, Retro Sounds

    Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday. The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no […]

  • Sir Paul McCartney

    Paul McCartney Opens Up to Howard Stern About Beatles, John and Yoko, New Album

    Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday. The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no […]

  • LiveXLive to Stream Rolling Loud Festivals

    LiveXLive to Stream Rolling Loud Festivals, Featuring Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa

    Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, an inquest into the death of The Cranberries singer was told Thursday. The Irish singer was found dead in the bath of a London hotel in January. An inquest into her death is taking place at Westminster Coroner’s Court. The inquest heard that there was no […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad