Tekashi 6ix9ine, Pusha T to Perform at Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival

Tekashi 6ix9ine, Pusha T, Daniel Caesar and Lil Skies have been added to the 2018 lineup of Jay-Z’s annual Made in America festival, which takes place on Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway over Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1-2.

They join headliners Nicki Minaj and Post Malone along with Meek Mill, Diplo, Zedd, Miguel, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, Fat Joe, 6lack, Belly, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Sabrina Claudio, Jessie Reyez, Louis The Child, Tchami, Lil B, Gunna, Cashmere Cat, Snakehips, Juice WRLD, BlocBoy JB, SOB x RBE, Sheck Wes, SAINt JHN, Jay Park, Saweetie, A$AP Twelvyy, Jai Wolf, TOKiMONSTA, Preme, White Reaper, Clairo, Show Me The Body, Code Orange, Turnstile, Saba, Anna Lunoe, Driver Era, Bloodpop, Injury Reserve, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers, Davido, Shoreline Mafia, Elohim, Petal, Kweku Collins, Odie, Maxo Kream, Lost Kings, Armani White, Amara La Negra, Buzzy Lee, Mir Fontane, Trouble, JPEGMAFIA, Tyla Yaweh, City Morgue, Louis Futon, Lophiile, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Orion Sun and Zahsosaa.

Last month the festival found itself embroiled in an unexpected controversy over its 2019 edition, which a rep for the Philadelphia mayor’s office said could not take place on the Parkway, its site for all seven previous years. But after a six-day standoff that saw heated words flying between Jay-Z and the Philadelphia mayor’s office, the two sides came to an agreement that will see the festival remaining on the Parkway for the next “several” years, according to Desiree Perez, COO of Jay’s Roc Nation.

“The weekend was tense, but we got things done and today was very good,” Perez told Variety just hours after meeting with Mayor Kenney and several additional city government officials. “It’s a very positive outcome, with a bright future for Made in America at the Parkway in Philadelphia from 2019 on.”

Also last month, Tekashi 6ix9ine was embroiled in a controversy of his own when he was apparently kidnapped and robbed by several gunmen, but managed to escape. The rapper confirmed that an incident had taken place but declined to cooperate with police inquiries.

And during the spring Pusha T was embroiled in a highly publicized war of words with Drake — via an exchange of diss tracks and comments on social media — that became so heated that both sides apparently agreed to stand down.