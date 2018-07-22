Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapped, Robbed, Hospitalized (Reports)

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed of jewelry early Sunday, according to reports in The Associated Press and TMZ. He was hospitalized shortly afterward.

The New York Police Department told the AP that the MC, 22, (real name: Daniel Hernandez) said he was in the passenger seat of a car that was bumped by another vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in Brooklyn, N.Y. He claimed two men got out, forced him into their car, and made him call another man to bring him some personal property, which he did. The rapper said the men took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left. He “became uncooperative” after filing the report, police reps said, and was then admitted into the hospital.

Earlier Sunday, TMZ filed a different and more detailed but unsubstantiated report, citing sources close to the rapper. That report says Hernandez was accosted after arriving home early Sunday from a video shoot when another car pulled up and blocked his driveway. Three hooded gunmen got out and pistol-whipped the rapper, according to the report, knocked him unconscious and carried him into their car. There, the assailants said they would kill him if he did not give them money and jewelry. They returned to his home, where the rapper’s girlfriend and daughter were inside but not harmed.Hernandez gave them $750,000 in jewelry and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash — and then the gunmen forced him back into the car and drove away. According to the report, Hernandez was able to open the back door of the car and escape with the assistance of a stranger whose car he approached — the driver called 911 and an ambulance arrived.

The rapper had been arrested in Texas earlier in the week on charges connected to an incident in which he appeared to choke a 16-year-old boy in a Houston mall. He was arrested in New York on July 11 while attempting to leave the country for a European tour, incarcerated, released on $150,000 bail and then flew to Texas, where he surrendered to authorities and posted $5,000 bail.

Earlier on Sunday, the MC dropped a new single, a collaboration with Nicki Minaj called “Fefe.”