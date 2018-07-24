Tekashi 6ix9ine Claims Robbery Was an ‘Inside Job,’ Compares Situation to XXXTentacion’s Death (Watch)

A day after he was kidnapped, robbed and hospitalized, rapper Tekashi 6ixNine said he’s “fine” and that the incident was an “inside job,” in an interview with DJ Akademiks Monday afternoon.

The MC (real name: Daniel Hernandez) said he’d suffered “concussion trauma to the head” after being knocked unconscious two times. “I’m fine,” he insisted.

Hernandez was vague with police about details of the attack, and he was unclear when asked about it by Akademiks. “It was an inside job,” later adding, “it wasn’t no outside n—-s. It’s n—as that know how the king of New York moves,” he said, referring to himself. “The only person that can get a Pharaoh in Egypt is the person who helped build the f—in’ kingdom, you know what I’m saying? The n—a that’s right next to him. The n—a that know who built that shit, that got the blueprints.”

Asked if he’d be more cautious and tighten up his circle of associates in the future, Hernandez replied, “My circle’s been short, it’s just that I opened it with the wrong n—-s.”

Hernandez said he willingly gave up an estimated $750,000 in jewelry, comparing the situation to the robbery that ended with XXXTentacion’s death last month. “I’m just happy to be alive,” he said. “I look at the X situation like, ‘That could have been me.’ That would have been the same situation if I didn’t give it up.”

After the interview, he posted a photo of XXXTentacion on Instagram and wrote: “As crazy as it sounds.. yesterday morning I had a feeling that it was my day to die. May GOD strike me dead if I’m lying. Everything happens for a reason. I know you was there. Nothing materialistic is more important then LIFE. I live to see another DAY. I get to see my daughter another day. No Hate Charge it to the streets.”