Taylor Swift Plays a Homewrecking Redhead in Sugarland’s ‘Mad Men’-Inspired ‘Babe’ Video

Taylor Swift takes another shot at her wholesome image in the new video Sugarland’s single “Babe,” playing a red-headed secretary who is having an affair with her married boss. Swift not only co-wrote the song, but the “Mad Men”-inspired video, based in the early 1960s and featuring sumptuous period detail, was based on her concept, the group’s Jennifer Nettles said.

“She actually reached out to us and said, ‘I’ve got a great idea for the video,’ and she wrote the treatment,” Nettles, told People last week.

Actor Brandon Roth plays the man, and Nettles turns in a memorable performance as the martini-swilling but vengeful wife.

“She loves this song,” said Nettles. “She loves our recording of it. She’s been such a champion of ours, not only for many, many years, but also where this project is concerned. She’s just super excited that we’re doing it.”

Like the song, the clip is a step away from Swift’s own, higher-concept videos from her recent album “Reputation.” She is currently on the European leg of the tour behind the album, which launched in Arizona on May 9. The tour resumes Stateside on June 30 and carries through until early October, when it moves to Australia and Japan.