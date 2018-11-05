TaP, Home to Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding, Expands Recording, Publishing Divisions

TaP Management, the London-based firm that counts Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding on its roster, is expanding its operations to include TaP Music which encompasses subsidiaries Tap Records and Tap Publishing. With the expansion comes two additional hires:– Wendy Ong as head of marketing U.S. and Chris Woo as A&R for TaP Records and TaP Publishing.

TaAP was founded in 2010 by music lawyer Ben Mawson and manager Ed Millett.

Ong arrives from Roc Nation where, in the same role, she ran point on campaigns for Rihanna, Jay-Z and Mariah Carey. She previously served in senior marketing roles at Interscope and Capitol Records.

Woo joins from AAM, where he helped expand the producer and songwriter management company’s U.K. roster and was involved in hits like Dua Lipa’s ‘”New Rules” and Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk.” At TaP, he’ll work across the recording and publishing arms and will also oversee TaP’s writer and producer roster along with Los Angeles-based René Symonds.

Said Ben Mawson, co-founder of TaP Music: “We’re really excited about Wendy and Chris joining TaP Music. Having such a broad range of expertise in-house really sets us apart from other management companies globally and adds real value to our artists’ careers.”

TaP operates offices in London, L.A., Berlin and Sydney and boasts a staff of more than 30. Goulding signed with the company six months ago and just released her first song in more than two years, “Close to Me,” a collaboration with Diplo ft. Swae Lee. Said TaP co-founder Millett: “We’re extremely happy to be working with Ellie and to have this opportunity to build on her fantastic career to date. It’s a really exciting time for the company and we’re looking forward to announcing more new signings in the coming months.”