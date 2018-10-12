T.I. Officially Unfriends Kanye Over Trump: ‘We Just Saw Mr. West’s Soul on Auction’

The hip-hop artist T.I. is claiming Kanye West invited him to go along on Thursday’s visit to the White House. And how glad is he that he didn’t go? Let him count the ways, in a 350-word Instagram post that has T.I. saying West’s confab with the president was “the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation and auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen.”

He never uses the words “Uncle Tom” in his social media post, but he does peel off just about every other synonymous insult he can think of for his (apparently) former friend, calling West “a puppet” and saying, “This s— is next level, futuristic Sambo, Hopping Bob, Stephen off Django ass s—, Ye!!!” T.I. ends the diatribe by referring to “Trump and His Lil Cookie Boy.”

He also writes that if he had accompanied West to the Oval Office, an actual slapdown would have ensued, after he witnessed Kanye’s “boot-licking” flattery of the president.

“Now I recall you asking me to come with you to have this meeting and I declined (naturally),” T.I. writes. “But bro,” he continues, if “I would’ve been in there wit you and you behaved that spinelessly in my presence, I feel that I’d be compelled to slap de’Fuq outta you bro for the People!!! You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level and I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak and inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!”

Alluding to the biblical admonition about gaining the world and losing one’s soul, T.I. adds, “We just saw Mr. West’s Soul on auction. If you listen closely you can hear the tears of our ancestors hit the floor. All I can say is… I’ve reached my limits. This is my stop, I’m officially DONE!!!!”

See the full post here: