SZA Added as Honoree for ‘Songs of Hope’ Event

The Universal Music Publishing Group and Top Dawg Entertainment artist will receive the first-ever “She Is The Music” award.

By
Variety Staff

SZA has been added to the lineup for Songs of Hope. The gala event, which benefits cancer research and treatment center City of Hope today, will hold its 14th edition on Sept. 13 at songwriter-producer Alex da Kid’s KIDinaKorner campus in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Last year’s event raised more than $400,000 for City of Hope.

The Universal Music Publishing Group and Top Dawg Entertainment artist will be named the first-ever “She Is The Music” honoree. UMPG Global Chairman and CEO Jody Gerson will present the award, which recognizes female songwriters for their contributions to music and impact on culture.

Among SZA’s hit songs are “What Lovers Do” with Maroon 5, “All the Stars” with Kendrick Lamar, and “I Do” with Cardi B. In 2017, she garnered five Grammy nominations.

Among the music and entertainment industry VIPs in attendance at Songs of Hope XIV will be veteran executive and producer Clive Davis, producer/songwriter Benny Blanco, songwriter/record producer Mike Will Made-It, Sony/ATV Music Publishing Chairman/CEO Marty Bandier, songwriter Sarah Aarons, composer and producer James Newton Howard and more. Songwriter-producer Jimmy Jam returns as master of ceremonies.

Award presenters and recipients also include:

  • Clive Davis “Legend in Songwriting” Award, presented by Clive Davis to Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Maroon 5) and Mike Will Made-It (Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Rae Sremmurd)
  • Martin Bandier “Vanguard” Award, presented by Marty Bandier to Sarah Aarons
    Electronic Arts “Composer of the Year” Awardpresented by Steve Schnur to James Newton Howard
  • Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award presented by Zach Horowitz to international expert in leukemia, lymphoma and bone marrow transplantation, Stephen J. Forman, M.D.,the Francis & Kathleen McNamara Distinguished Chair in Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope.

The “She Is The Music” industry initiative is an inclusive call-to-action created in response to an industry report from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative revealing staggering gender disparities for female creators working in music.

