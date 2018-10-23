You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Surviving R. Kelly’: Accusers Share Their Stories in Lifetime Docuseries Trailer (Watch)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
R. Kelly
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Over the past 25 years, multiple women have accused singer R. Kelly of sexual, mental and physical abuse. The singer was charged with child pornography in 2000, and in recent years of holding women against their will in a “sex cult.” While Kelly was acquitted of the child-pornography charges and has never been convicted of any such crimes, the accusations continue.

The Lifetime network has collected multiple accusers in “Surviving R. Kelly,” a six-hour docuseries will air in three installments: Thursday, January 3rd at 9 p.m. ET/PT; Friday, January 4th at 9 p.m. ET/PT; and Saturday, January 5th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The clips, done in a characteristic docuseries style, contrast differences in R. Kelly’s personas.

“There’s a difference between R. Kelly and Robert. R. Kelly’s this fun, laughing, loving guy,” one woman says. “But Robert…is the devil.”

The project includes over 50 interviews, featuring R&B singer Sparkle, (a former Kelly protégé) , John Legend, talk show host Wendy Williams and civil rights activist Tarana Burke. Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones and brothers Carey and Bruce were also interviewed for the documentary.

Related

“What we’ve seen—in the last year in particular—is the tremendous power of women’s voices when given the opportunity to share their truth,” said Brie Miranda Bryant, senior vice president of unscripted development and programming, Lifetime. “But there are important stories still untold, stories of bravery, resilience and defiance that demand to be heard. This is one of those stories.”

The documentary series and movie are executive produced by Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels of Kreativ Inc., which, as part of their production deal, is backed exclusively by Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP). dream hampton is an executive producer on the documentary series, along with Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime. Ilene Kahn Power serves as an executive producer on the movie and Barbara Marshall will write the script.

The projects are part of Lifetime’s re-launched Stop Violence Against Women campaign, in which the network is  partnering with organizations to spread awareness, empower women, provide healing tools and support for women in need of assistance. The initiative will also include educational resources and outreach to young women in high schools and colleges nationwide so young women have tools to discuss and address the ways these issues affect their lives, particularly for women of color.

 

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • 'The Crown' Season 3 Adds Emerald

    'The Crown' Season 3 Adds Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles

    Over the past 25 years, multiple women have accused singer R. Kelly of sexual, mental and physical abuse. The singer was charged with child pornography in 2000, and in recent years of holding women against their will in a “sex cult.” While Kelly was acquitted of the child-pornography charges and has never been convicted of […]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Grammy Awards Dates for 2020 and 2021 Announced

    Over the past 25 years, multiple women have accused singer R. Kelly of sexual, mental and physical abuse. The singer was charged with child pornography in 2000, and in recent years of holding women against their will in a “sex cult.” While Kelly was acquitted of the child-pornography charges and has never been convicted of […]

  • House Of Cards Season 6

    TV Review: 'House of Cards' Season 6

    Over the past 25 years, multiple women have accused singer R. Kelly of sexual, mental and physical abuse. The singer was charged with child pornography in 2000, and in recent years of holding women against their will in a “sex cult.” While Kelly was acquitted of the child-pornography charges and has never been convicted of […]

  • Add further description as necessary

    Listen: Producer Christina Wayne on Peak TV's Tough Economics for Indie Producers

    Over the past 25 years, multiple women have accused singer R. Kelly of sexual, mental and physical abuse. The singer was charged with child pornography in 2000, and in recent years of holding women against their will in a “sex cult.” While Kelly was acquitted of the child-pornography charges and has never been convicted of […]

  • ‘Bodyguard’ Sets Viewing Records in the

    ‘Bodyguard’ Sets Drama Viewing Records in the U.K. Ahead of Netflix Launch

    Over the past 25 years, multiple women have accused singer R. Kelly of sexual, mental and physical abuse. The singer was charged with child pornography in 2000, and in recent years of holding women against their will in a “sex cult.” While Kelly was acquitted of the child-pornography charges and has never been convicted of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad