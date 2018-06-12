Songs of the Summer 2018, as Predicted by Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora

As the summer heat starts to take hold, so do the incoming summer song anthems. Across the globe, editors at Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora have begun listing off their predictions for this summer’s top songs, based on streaming statistics.

Common contenders include Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Calvin Harris, Drake, and Khalid.

Read on for each platform’s predictions:

Apple Music:

“Sangria Wine” by Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello “No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande “Solo (ft. Demi Lovato)” by Clean Bandit “One Kiss (ft. Dua Lipa)” by Calvin Harris “Better Now” by Post Malone “Nevermind” by Dennis Lloyd “Dinero (ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B)” by Jennifer Lopez “Broken” by Lovelytheband “Youth” by Shawn Mendes & Khalid “No Going Back” by Yuno “Sit Next To Me” by Foster The People “Preacher Man” by The Driver Era “Beautiful” by Bazzi “Burn The House Down” by AJR “OTW” by Khalid, 6LACK, Ty Dolla $ign “Guatamala” by Rae Sremmurd “This Is America” by Childish Gambino “KOD” by J Cole “Killing My Time” by G Flip “Finest Hour (ft. ABir)” by Cash Cash “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin “Weekend Luv” by Quinn Lewis “Fake Love” by BTS “I Wanna Know (ft. Bea Miller)” by NOTD “Walk The Moon” by Kamikaze “Yes Indeed” by Lil Baby & Drake “Leave A Light On” by Tom Walker “Love Lies” by Khalid & Normani “Plug Walk” by Rich the Kid “Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai “Lullaby” by Sigala “Lucid Dreams” by Juice WRLD “Better Not” by Louis The Child “Japan” by Famous Dex “Girls” by Rita Ora “2 Souls On Fire” by Bebe Rexha “Garden” by SZA “X” by Nicky Jam “Babies (ft. Alessia Cara)” by KYLE “The Color Of You” by Alina Baraz “Live It Up (ft. Will Smith & Era Istrefi)” by Nicky Jam

“I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“This Is America” by Childish Gambino

“One Kiss (ft. Dua Lipa)” by Calvin Harris

“OTW” by Khalid, 6LACK, Ty Dolla $ign

“Sangria Wine” by Pharrell Williams & Camila Cabello

“Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai

“Nice For What” by Drake

“Life Changes” by Thomas Rhett

“Zombie” by Bad Wolves

“No Tears Left To Cry” by Ariana Grande

“Playinwitme (ft. Kehlani)” by KYLE

“Ball For Me (ft. Nicki Minaj)” by Post Malone

“2002” by Anne-Marie

“Burn the House Down” by AJR

“Solo (ft. Demi Lovato)” by Clean Bandit

“Youth (ft. Khalid)” by Shawn Mendes

“Be Careful” by Cardi B

“Better Now” by Post Malone

“Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai

“Chun-Li” by Nicki Minaj

“Dura (Remix) [feat. Becky G, Bad Bunny & Natti Natasha]” by Daddy Yankee

“God’s Plan” by Drake

“I Like It” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“Loca (Bad Bunny Remix) [feat. Cazzu]” by Khea, Bad Bunny & Duki

“Love Lies” by Khalid & Normani

“Mine” by Bazzi

“Nice For What” by Drake

“No Tears Left to Cry” by Ariana Grande

“One Kiss” by Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“OTW” by Khalid, 6LACK & Ty Dolla $ign

“Powerglide (feat. Juicy J)” by Rae Sremmurd, Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi

“Sin Pijama” by Becky G & Natti Natasha

“Te Bote” by Nio Garcia, Darell & Casper Magico

“The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

“Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake)” by Migos

“Yes Indeed” by Lil Baby & Drake

“Nevermind” by Dennis Lloyd

“Bag (feat. Yung Bans)” by Future

“Win” by Jay Rock

“Rich” by Maren Morris

“This is America” by Childish Gambino

“Nervous” by Shawn Mendes