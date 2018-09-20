Suge Knight Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter in 2015 Fatal Hit-and-Run

Former rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Knight, 53, is expected to be sentenced to 28 years in prison on Oct. 4 for the 2015 hit-and-run death of Terry Carter.

A key figure in the gangsta-rap scene of the 1990s, Knight co-founded Death Row Records in 1991, a now-defunct label that once represented Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, and Snoop Dogg. Knight’s extensive criminal record includes serving jail time on three separate occasions for crimes in the late 1980s and early ’90s, including armed robbery and assault with a gun.

His most recent charges include murder, attempted murder, and hit-and-run after he fled the scene of an altercation outside of a Compton restaurant in 2015. Knight had gotten into a fist fight with Cle “Bone” Sloan, who was used as a consultant for the N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” Knight allegedly clipped Sloan with his pickup truck and fatally ran over Carter.

Though he had faced the possibility of life in prison, if convicted of murdering Carter, his plea deal calls for a 22-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, plus another six years because this was a third-strike violation.

Knight was the one driving the car the night that Shakur was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996. In February of 1997, Knight was sentenced to five years in prison for violating his probation by partaking in a fight outside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier in the night before Shakur’s death, which remains unsolved.