Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks Thanks Jimmy Iovine for Talking Her Into Solo Career

Stevie Nicks had a monumental Thursday, starting the day by being elected to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist and ending it onstage with Fleetwood Mac playing before a sold-out audience for the second of three nights at the Forum.

During the show, Nicks addressed her big news that day, saying there was one person early on who assured her that a solo career wouldn’t have to conflict with Fleetwood Mac. That man was Jimmy Iovine, who Nicks said was in the building on this night. In honor of the Rock Hall news, Nicks dedicated a flawless version of “Landslide” to Iovine.

Nicks pointed out that Iovine told her she could make both worlds work. “He was right,” she said. “Here we are.”

Nicks joked about their relationship, saying that after they began working together, “ten days later we were living together. Things moved fast in those days,” she said, smiling.

Nicks also explained how much his support meant as she worked to balance both worlds and what it meant to be recognized as a solo artist. “I never wanted to go to Hawaii,” she said, referring to times when other band members would celebrate the end of a group tour by heading to their vacation homes while she would move on to a solo album or tour. “I want to be on the road. That’s part of who I am.”