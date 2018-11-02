You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Arrest Made After Stabbings at Sony Music Office in London

CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at the London office of Sony Music on Friday. London police confirmed that firearms officers were on the scene and said the victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

The police were called at 11am London time to the incident and the music label’s offices evacuated. They said that no firearms were involved and it is not being treated as a terror-related incident.

“Officers, including firearms officers, and London Ambulance Service are in attendance,” the Metropolitan Police statement said. “Evacuations have taken place as a precaution. Two people have suffered stab injuries – their conditions are not life-threatening or life-changing. One person has been arrested.”

Sony Musics offices are in upmarket Kensington, west London. They are in a separate part of the capital to Sony’s film and TV operations, but Simon Cowell’s Syco is based there.

One person was pictured being taken out of the Sony HQ on a stretcher. The London Ambulance service told Sky News: “We treated two people at the scene. We took one to hospital and one to a major trauma center.”

Pictures posted to social media showed armed cops outside the office, and Sony staff being evacuated. As-yet-unconfirmed reports said there was a fight between two staff inside the Sony building.

