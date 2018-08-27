Spotify Reveals Its Top Songs of the Summer

Spotify logo is presented on a smart phone screen in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2018. According to the media, Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek does not want to lose control of the upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service. Investors who want to invest in the upcoming IPO of Spotify, apparently only get shares that give them less influence than Ek.Upcoming IPO of the world's largest music subscription service Spotify, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2018
CREDIT: HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Spotify has revealed its official Songs of the Summer chart, and in a not-shocking development Drake’s “In My Feelings” topped the list both globally and in the U.S., with more than 393 million streams between June 1 and August 20.

Globally, the No.2 and No. 3 songs both featured Cardi B: Maroon 5’s ballad “Girls Like You” came in second with around 293 million streams, while the sassy rapper’s own “I Like It” (featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny) came in a close third with more than 289 million streams.

SoundCloud rap claimed the next two slots In the U.S., with Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams” and the late XXXTentacion’s “Sad!” coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 in the country respectively (and Nos. 4 and 5 globally). Cardi’s “I Like It” is right behind, but the Maroon 5 track is at No. 11.

“Juice WRLD is undoubtedly the breakout star of the summer,” says Carl Chery, Spotify’s Head of Urban Music. “His rise was one of the quickest in recent memory but his music has proven to have staying power. His knack for melodies and his willingness to be vulnerable on songs like ‘Lucid Dreams’ connected with his audience in a real way.”

The list also includes “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa and “Solo” by Clean Bandit, featuring Demi Lovato as well as 5 Seconds of Summer’s pop-rock anthem “Youngblood” and Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Latin jam “Te Boté – Remix” has also emerged as a top summer track globally, led by newcomer Nio Garcia, a Puerto Rican dancer-turned-rapper (the track also features artists Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam).

Summer lists are often a telling predictor of the final year-end lists — and it’ll take a monster hit to steal 2018 from Drake and Cardi B.

Spotify’s Top Global Songs of Summer 2018:

  1. In My Feelings – Drake
  2. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)
  3. I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
  4. Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD
  5. SAD! – XXXTENTACION
  6. Better Now – Post Malone
  7. One Kiss – Calvin Harris (with Dua Lipa)
  8. Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
  9. Taste – Tyga (feat. Offset)
  10. Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
  11. God’s Plan – Drake
  12. Nice For What – Drake
  13. Te Boté – Remix – Nio Garcia (feat. Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam)
  14. Jackie Chan – Tiësto, Dzeko (feat. Post Malone, Preme)
  15. Back To You – Selena Gomez
  16. no tears left to cry – Ariana Grande
  17. Moonlight – XXXTENTACION
  18. Don’t Matter To Me – Drake (with Michael Jackson)
  19. Rise – Jonas Blue
  20. Nonstop – Drake

Spotify’s Top U.S. Songs of Summer 2018:

  1. In My Feelings – Drake
  2. Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD
  3. SAD! – XXXTENTACION
  4. I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
  5. Nice For What – Drake
  6. Better Now – Post Malone
  7. Taste – Tyga (feat. Offset)
  8. Moonlight – XXXTENTACION
  9. Nonstop – Drake
  10. Yes Indeed – Lil Baby & Drake
  11. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)
  12. I’m Upset – Drake
  13. God’s Plan – Drake
  14. Psycho – Post Malone (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
  15. All Mine – Kanye West
  16. Jocelyn Flores – XXXTENTACION
  17. Don’t Matter To Me – Drake (with Michael Jackson)
  18. All Girls Are The Same – Juice WRLD
  19. Look Alive – BlocBoy JB (feat. Drake)
  20. changes – XXXTENTACION

 

    Spotify Reveals Its Top Songs of the Summer

    Asia Argento Axed From 'X Factor Italy'

    Foo Fighters Stage Free Pop-Up Show for Superfans

    Ariana Grande Performs New Songs for Fans in Intimate 'Sweetener Sessions' L.A. Show

    Lindsay Kemp, Choreographer and Bowie Mentor, Dies at 80

    'Wild, Wild Country' Composer Scores Vinyl Release for Brothers' Netflix Hit

