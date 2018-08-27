Spotify Reveals Its Top Songs of the Summer

Spotify has revealed its official Songs of the Summer chart, and in a not-shocking development Drake’s “In My Feelings” topped the list both globally and in the U.S., with more than 393 million streams between June 1 and August 20.

Globally, the No.2 and No. 3 songs both featured Cardi B: Maroon 5’s ballad “Girls Like You” came in second with around 293 million streams, while the sassy rapper’s own “I Like It” (featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny) came in a close third with more than 289 million streams.

SoundCloud rap claimed the next two slots In the U.S., with Juice WRLD’s “Lucid Dreams” and the late XXXTentacion’s “Sad!” coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 in the country respectively (and Nos. 4 and 5 globally). Cardi’s “I Like It” is right behind, but the Maroon 5 track is at No. 11.

“Juice WRLD is undoubtedly the breakout star of the summer,” says Carl Chery, Spotify’s Head of Urban Music. “His rise was one of the quickest in recent memory but his music has proven to have staying power. His knack for melodies and his willingness to be vulnerable on songs like ‘Lucid Dreams’ connected with his audience in a real way.”

Related Spotify CMO Seth Farbman on Stepping Back With Brand Marketing Spotify Co-Founder Martin Lorentzon Sold $40 Million in Stock, Still Owns Shares Worth $4 Billion

The list also includes “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa and “Solo” by Clean Bandit, featuring Demi Lovato as well as 5 Seconds of Summer’s pop-rock anthem “Youngblood” and Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Latin jam “Te Boté – Remix” has also emerged as a top summer track globally, led by newcomer Nio Garcia, a Puerto Rican dancer-turned-rapper (the track also features artists Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam).

Summer lists are often a telling predictor of the final year-end lists — and it’ll take a monster hit to steal 2018 from Drake and Cardi B.

Spotify’s Top Global Songs of Summer 2018:

In My Feelings – Drake Girls Like You – Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B) I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin) Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD SAD! – XXXTENTACION Better Now – Post Malone One Kiss – Calvin Harris (with Dua Lipa) Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato) Taste – Tyga (feat. Offset) Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer God’s Plan – Drake Nice For What – Drake Te Boté – Remix – Nio Garcia (feat. Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam) Jackie Chan – Tiësto, Dzeko (feat. Post Malone, Preme) Back To You – Selena Gomez no tears left to cry – Ariana Grande Moonlight – XXXTENTACION Don’t Matter To Me – Drake (with Michael Jackson) Rise – Jonas Blue Nonstop – Drake

Spotify’s Top U.S. Songs of Summer 2018: