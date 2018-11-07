You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Songs for Screens: Synch or Sync – What’s the Correct Usage?

By

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Songs for Screens Powered by Mac Presents
CREDIT: Variety

It’s a debate as inconclusive as “theater” versus “theatre”: When writing about music licenses, is it “sync” or “synch”? The shorthand for synchronization has become so interchangeable in industry circles that many music-licensing professionals are at a loss for words as to why they use one over the other.

BMG refers to music licensed for commercials from its catalog as “synchs,” for example, while Sony/ATV prefers “sync” when describing its team of executives, led by president Brian Monaco, who secure placements for the publishing firm’s clients. Similarly, Warner Bros. and Capitol Records both use synch to describe their commercial, film & TV music teams, but Sony’s multi-label licensing division SyncShop prefers the usage without an H.

Even companies that feature the term in their name, such as U.K.-based music sales and licensing platform Synchtank, play both sides of the table.

“I do actually prefer just the sync with a C in general communications, but I feel like if it’s used within a word, the H works because it looks better and feels most grammatically correct,” says Synchtank’s marketing manager Emma Griffiths.

So which is best? Our research suggests that “synch” as an adjective to describe the overall type of licensing or a job description tends to be most AP Style-friendly, but “sync” has been more widely adopted as a noun. But with no definitive answer in sight, you can probably use the spelling of your choice with little risk of a sinking, synching or syncing feeling.

Popular on Variety

  • Constance Wu

    Constance Wu, Natalie Portman, Gina Rodriguez Want You to Vote

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Music

  • Songs for Screens Powered by Mac

    Songs for Screens: Synch or Sync - What's the Correct Usage?

    It’s a debate as inconclusive as “theater” versus “theatre”: When writing about music licenses, is it “sync” or “synch”? The shorthand for synchronization has become so interchangeable in industry circles that many music-licensing professionals are at a loss for words as to why they use one over the other. BMG refers to music licensed for […]

  • Justin Timberlake Super Bowl

    Justin Timberlake Postpones Two More Concert Dates

    It’s a debate as inconclusive as “theater” versus “theatre”: When writing about music licenses, is it “sync” or “synch”? The shorthand for synchronization has become so interchangeable in industry circles that many music-licensing professionals are at a loss for words as to why they use one over the other. BMG refers to music licensed for […]

  • Avicii – True Stories

    'Avicii: True Stories' Documentary to Have Oscar-Qualifying Theatrical Run (EXCLUSIVE)

    It’s a debate as inconclusive as “theater” versus “theatre”: When writing about music licenses, is it “sync” or “synch”? The shorthand for synchronization has become so interchangeable in industry circles that many music-licensing professionals are at a loss for words as to why they use one over the other. BMG refers to music licensed for […]

  • Jason Bernard

    Pulse Music's Jason Bernard to Launch New Entertainment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

    It’s a debate as inconclusive as “theater” versus “theatre”: When writing about music licenses, is it “sync” or “synch”? The shorthand for synchronization has become so interchangeable in industry circles that many music-licensing professionals are at a loss for words as to why they use one over the other. BMG refers to music licensed for […]

  • Tune In Tel Aviv Conference Celebrates

    Israeli Music Biz Conference Tune In Tel Aviv Celebrates Seventh Year

    It’s a debate as inconclusive as “theater” versus “theatre”: When writing about music licenses, is it “sync” or “synch”? The shorthand for synchronization has become so interchangeable in industry circles that many music-licensing professionals are at a loss for words as to why they use one over the other. BMG refers to music licensed for […]

  • Bruce Springsteen12th Annual Stand Up For

    Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers Help Raise Funds for Veterans

    It’s a debate as inconclusive as “theater” versus “theatre”: When writing about music licenses, is it “sync” or “synch”? The shorthand for synchronization has become so interchangeable in industry circles that many music-licensing professionals are at a loss for words as to why they use one over the other. BMG refers to music licensed for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad