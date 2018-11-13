×
Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Snoop Dogg
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hollywood Walk of Fame

Snoop Dogg will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 19, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced.

The rapper is recognized in the recording category and will receive the 2651st star on Hollywood Boulevard, in front of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Snoop Dogg is one of those people who can do anything. He raps, he acts, he hosts a television show, he cooks, and helps community kids with his philanthropic work,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a man of the ages and we welcome him to our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Jimmy Kimmel will be on hand to honor Snoop, along with Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber, which administers the star ceremonies.

Snoop is known as pioneer of the G-funk hip-hop subgenre, which he helped popularize along with Dr. Dre. Throughout his career, Snoop has produced chart-topping hits like “Gin and Juice,” “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Sensual Seduction,” and more.

Since 1993, Snoop has released 17 studio albums, sold over 35 million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 on Billboard charts, and received nearly 20 Grammy nominations. His debut studio album, “Doggystyle,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 800,000 copies in the first week.

He has collaborated with artists across genres and his most recent album, “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love,” first foray in the gospel music genre, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts.

Snoop’s performance highlights include headlining the 2012 Coachella Festival, where he brought out a Tupac Shakur hologram. In 2014, Snoop performed at the Kennedy Center Honors at the White House to celebrate jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

The rap star was also nominated for an Emmy Award for his role as executive producer and co-host of VH1’s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” which also features lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. The show recently wrapped its second season.

In 2005, he established the Snoop Youth Football League to provide children the opportunity to participate in youth football and cheer. Snoop and his family are also involved in the Lupus Foundation to raise awareness about the disease and educate through their own personal story of their daughter, who is affected by the disease.

