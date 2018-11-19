Snoop Dogg’s 10 Best Guest Verses

Arguably the greatest guest rapper of all-time, no one has appeared on as many hits for as long as Snoop Dogg. From teaming with Dr. Dre on 1992’s “Deep Cover” to 2018 cameos alongside Young Dolph, the Doggfather has remained as smooth and ubiquitous as butter, the ultimate ingredient to take turn an average track into an anthem. On the occasion of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony, here are just 10 of his most indelible classics.

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg– “Deep Cover” (1992)

Few remember the titular 1992 Laurence Fishburne and Jeff Goldblum crime saga, but every rap fan remembers the soundtrack for spawning Snoop’s immortal debut. As soon as Snoop sneered “It’s 1-8-7 on an undercover cop,” the next West Coast hip-hop legend had arrived.

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg – “Nuthin But a G Thang” (1992)

In four minutes and 45 seconds, Snoop and Dre redefined ’64 Chevy’s, White Sox Hats, what happens when Compton and Long Beach come together, picnics, volleyball, hydraulics, the difference between this and that, the proper use of 40 Ounce beers, synthesizers, and the definition of (G) funk,

Tha Dogg Pound – “New York New York” (1995)

At the zenith of the West versus East war, Snoop and Tha Dogg Pound boarded a flight to the Big Apple to kick over skyscrapers like Godzilla and deliver one of the greatest and most disrespectful hooks and videos of all-time. This is Snoop at his most menacing and invincible, the dream shatterer, putting an entire coast on the back of his perm.

2Pac ft. Snoop Dogg – “2 of Amerika’z Most Wanted” (1996)

Clearly, the greatest gangsta party ever thrown. Some say that voters in Los Angeles should be required to flawlessly rap every word to this classic from “All Eyez on Me,” and those people are not wrong.

C-Murder ft. Magic & Snoop Dogg – “Down For My N’s” (1999)

From Ruff Rydaz to No Limit, Snoop seamlessly slipped into any regional style without compromising his inner-Snooposity. This is a down-bottom second-time stomp but Snoop effortlessly connected the LBC to the bayou.

Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg – “The Next Episode” (1999)

Just when the West Coast had given up hope of a reunification with Dre, came this canonized burner from the Chronic 2000, a staple in every DJ set from San Diego to Seattle for the last 20 years.

Eminem – Bitch Please II ft. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre. & Xzibit – “Bitch Please II” (2000)

Even on an obviously freestyled, ostensibly throwaway verse, Snoop’s microphone presence, melodicism, and innate cool offer a laid-back levity that somehow can turn an otherwise great track into an iconic one.

Devin the Dude ft. Andre 3000 & Snoop – “What a Job” (2007)

Easily the best song ever written about how being a superstar rapper (objectively one of the world’s most envious professions) is actually an arduous and grueling tedium-filled existence.

Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg – “California Gurls” (2010)

The pop ode to the Golden State spent six weeks at No. 1 and featured the memorable Snoop line: “Bikinis, zucchinis, martinis … No weenies.”

Flying Lotus ft. Captain Murphy & Snoop Dogg – “Dead Man’s Tetris” (2014)

More popular Snoop cameos were certainly left off this list, but this team-up with psychedelic beat vanguard Flying Lotus offered evidence of Snoop’s enduring influence, incomparable versatility, and ability to switch between mainstream and avant-garde.