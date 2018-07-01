Smoke Dawg, Toronto Rapper and Drake Tourmate, Dies at 21

Toronto rapper Smoke Dawg was shot dead on Saturday in his home city, according to local outlets. Mayor John Tory said the shooting was as a result of gang-related violence.

Smoke Dawg is best known for his popular remix of “Trap House,” featuring American hip-hop artist French Montana. He was a member of the music collective Halal Gang, which includes rappers Safe, Puffy L’z and Mo-G. Smoke Dawg toured with Drake on the ‘Boy Meets World’ tour in February and March 2017 alongside the other members of Halal Gang.

Fellow Toronto native Drake shared a photo of himself and Smoke Dawg along with a caption on his Instagram story. It reads: “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating. I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke.”

His death comes shortly after the June 18 shooting death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion, who was killed during an armed robbery in Florida. A memorial was held at the BB&T Stadium in Sunrise, Fla. last week.

Two other victims were involved in the shooting, including a woman who sustained non-life threatening injuries and another man who was killed. Both Smoke Dawg and the second man were transported to a trauma center where they died of their injuries. The Toronto police have not released information regarding suspects, except that they may have been driving a black SUV or a white car.