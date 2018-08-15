Simon Cowell to Be Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood.

The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category.

“Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and has made it a mega platform for people to show their talent and tell their tales,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. “His honest, critical evaluation of talent has won him first place to fans’ hearts, and a star on our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Leron Gubler will be accompanied by surprise guest speakers to unveil Cowell’s star. The event will be live-streamed on www.walkoffame.com and on Variety.

Born in 1959 in London, Cowell has risen from working in the mailroom of EMI Music Publishing as his first industry gig to forming his own label, S Records. In 2004, Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment, was formed as part of his new Sony Music partnership, with signed artists including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, PRETTYMUCH, Labrinth, James Arthur, CNCO, and Grace Vanderwaal. Television assets for Syco include “The X Factor” and the “Got Talent” TV format, both of which Cowell created and launched internationally.

His first television appearance came as a judge on “Pop Idol” in the U.K. before he spearheaded “American Idol” in 2002. Cowell led the judging panel for eight years alongside Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul. In addition to his success with “Idol,” “The X Factor,” and both “Britain’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent,” Cowell teamed up with Univision Television to create “La Banda.”

In 2015, Cowell received the Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of his contributions to the industry and charitable causes including Together for Short Lives, the Association for Children’s Hospices, Comic Relief, PETA, and Help for Heroes.