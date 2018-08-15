You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Simon Cowell to Be Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All
Simon Cowell Walk of Fame
CREDIT: Art Streiber/NBC

This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood.

The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category.

Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and has made it a mega platform for people to show their talent and tell their tales,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies. “His honest, critical evaluation of talent has won him first place to fans’ hearts, and a star on our Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Leron Gubler will be accompanied by surprise guest speakers to unveil Cowell’s star. The event will be live-streamed on www.walkoffame.com and on Variety.

Born in 1959 in London, Cowell has risen from working in the mailroom of EMI Music Publishing as his first industry gig to forming his own label, S Records. In 2004, Cowell’s production company, Syco Entertainment, was formed as part of his new Sony Music partnership, with signed artists including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, PRETTYMUCH, Labrinth, James Arthur, CNCO, and Grace Vanderwaal. Television assets for Syco include “The X Factor” and the “Got Talent” TV format, both of which Cowell created and launched internationally.

His first television appearance came as a judge on “Pop Idol” in the U.K. before he spearheaded “American Idol” in 2002. Cowell led the judging panel for eight years alongside Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul. In addition to his success with “Idol,” “The X Factor,” and both “Britain’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent,” Cowell teamed up with Univision Television to create “La Banda.”

In 2015, Cowell received the Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of his contributions to the industry and charitable causes including Together for Short Lives, the Association for Children’s Hospices, Comic Relief, PETA, and Help for Heroes.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More TV

  • Simon Cowell Walk of Fame

    Simon Cowell to Be Honored With Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood. The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category. “Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and […]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1738

    Featured Player Luke Null Expected to Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

    This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood. The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category. “Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and […]

  • Designing Women

    The Diminishing Returns of TV Reboots and Revivals (Column)

    This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood. The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category. “Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and […]

  • Actor Luke Mitchell attends the premiere

    'Blindspot' Alum Luke Mitchell to Lead CBS Drama 'The Code'

    This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood. The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category. “Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and […]

  • Jason Lewis and David Janollari8th Annual

    David Janollari Extends Overall Deal with Universal Television

    This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood. The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category. “Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and […]

  • Anne with an E

    Netflix's 'Anne With an E' Renewed for Season 3

    This time, it’s Simon Cowell that is making his way to Hollywood. The “American Idol” judge is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m. PDT. He will be dedicated in the television category. “Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad