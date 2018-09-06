Silk City and Dua Lipa Drop Sexy Video for ‘Electricity’ (Watch)

Clip is set during New York City's 2003 Blackout.

By
Variety Staff

Silk City — the collaborative project of hitmakers Diplo and Mark Ronson — were joined by singer Dua Lipa for their song “Electricity,” and the team dropped a video for the track today. Directed by Bradley&Pablo, the clip is set during the August 2003 New York City Blackout, and Dua is seen hosting a dance party in her loft that is apparently so hot that it generates its own electricity (get it?). Diplo and Ronson are seen looking up at her loft during cutaways.

The house-flavored track was a collaboration between the three and songwriters Diana Gordon and Romy Madley-Croft of The xx, the latter of whose writing style is evident in the song’s melody. It’s a powerhouse combination all around: Gordon worked on Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” the prolific DJ/producer Diplo is renowned for his work with everyone from Major Lazer and M.I.A. to Skrillex and Justin Bieber (and has a forthcoming album on Columbia with L.S.D., his group with Sia and Labrinth), while Ronson has produced hits for Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga as well as his solo smash with Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk.”

“Electricity” follows the previous singles “Only Can Get Better” with vocalist Daniel Merriweather, “Feel About You” featuring Mapei, and “Loud” featuring Goldlink and Desiigner.

Diplo, born Wesley Pentz, and Ronson named Silk City for the Philadelphia institution where they first met in the early 2000s. Longtime friends, the project is the pair’s first official collaboration.

Their next scheduled live performance is on October 13 at Treasure Island Festival in Oakland, California.

