Sigur Ros Drummer Leaves Band After Sexual-Assault Allegations

Sigur Ros drummer Orri Páll Dýrason has left the band in the wake of sexual-assault allegations against him, according to a post on the band’s Facebook page.

Meagan Boyd, a Los Angeles musician who records as Yin Shadowz, recently wrote an Instagram post accusing the drummer of sexually assaulting her while she slept in his bed. Monday morning, remaining bandmembers Jonsi Birgisson and Georg Holm posted a statement on Facebook, announcing that “In the wake of the extremely serious and personal allegations made against him in recent days we have today accepted the resignation of our bandmate Orri Páll Dyrason to allow him to deal with this privately. Jónsi & Georg.”

Boyd claims that Dýrason assaulted her in January of 2013, and was inspired to come forward by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The full text of Boyd’s Instagram post follows:

“In January of 2013 I was sexually assaulted by a member of the band @sigurros when they were in Los Angeles recording an album that was set to come out later that same year. My assailant’s name is Orri Páll Dýrason. I never reported it. I never expressed my pain publicly. I harbored this ache now for almost 6 years… for many reasons. I felt no one would believe me, I felt I had been irresponsible for trusting him just because he was in a band I loved and I respected him as an artist. I was drunk, and I had met him at a club (I had a brief period in which I was a dancer at a club called “the body shop”), I also engaged in a kiss with him before falling asleep in the same bed, after that I completely knocked out.

“I woke up with the feeling of being penetrated without my consent during a deep slumber.. it happened twice that night, and I wondered myself why I didn’t leave after the first time- but I was drunk, dead tired, in shock, and this was right before I ever heard of anything like Uber/lyft … but none of that should matter because no one deserves to be raped/touched/licked/f—ed without CONSENT. (((My heart is racing and I’m shaking just typing this.))) I wasn’t ready to go public in the midst of the hype of the #metoo movement because just speaking about it gives me intense anxiety and I was about to give birth to my first child. In the wake of the news of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford calling out Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, I was triggered to speak out myself. Ironically, he’s now engaged to feminist activist who is also the founder of the Icelandic Slut walk (go figure…) And if I hear another damn Sigur Ros song during a yoga class ever again I’m gonna scream. Those songs I once found deliciously calming, beautiful and serene now leave a disgusting taste in my mouth. #endrapeculture.”