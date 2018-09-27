You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shawn Mendes and Zedd Team Up for ‘Lost in Japan’ Remix (Listen)

“I tried to fuse both of our worlds together and bring us both to a place we wouldn’t have gone to by ourselves," Zedd says.

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover star Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Zedd on a new remix his latest single “Lost In Japan.” The song is the official second single from Mendes’ self-titled third album, following the hit “In My Blood.”

“When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted to do an exciting remix for the song, and with Zedd being a good friend and such an amazing artist, it felt natural to ask him to collaborate on it,” Mendes said. “What he did with it is so incredible and I’m so excited for the world to hear it.”

“I was really excited when Shawn asked me to work on a new version of ‘Lost in Japan,’” Zedd said. “I tried to fuse both of our worlds together and bring us both to a place we wouldn’t have gone to by ourselves. It’s my favorite song from the album so it was super fun to put my own touch to it.”

Mendes will perform the song tonight on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and will perform this weekend at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Shawn Mendes and Zedd Team Up

    Shawn Mendes and Zedd Team Up for ‘Lost in Japan’ Remix (Listen)

    Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover star Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Zedd on a new remix his latest single “Lost In Japan.” The song is the official second single from Mendes’ self-titled third album, following the hit “In My Blood.” “When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted […]

  • Gwen Stefani

    How Las Vegas Got Its Groove Back

    Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover star Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Zedd on a new remix his latest single “Lost In Japan.” The song is the official second single from Mendes’ self-titled third album, following the hit “In My Blood.” “When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted […]

  • Casino Entertainment Impact List 2018

    Casino Entertainment Impact List 2018

    Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover star Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Zedd on a new remix his latest single “Lost In Japan.” The song is the official second single from Mendes’ self-titled third album, following the hit “In My Blood.” “When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted […]

  • Bill Murray Makes Grand Ole Opry

    Watch: Bill Murray Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut With John Prine, Steeldrivers

    Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover star Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Zedd on a new remix his latest single “Lost In Japan.” The song is the official second single from Mendes’ self-titled third album, following the hit “In My Blood.” “When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted […]

  • Robyn Drops New Song, ‘Honey’ (Listen)

    Robyn Drops New Song, ‘Honey’ (Listen)

    Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover star Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Zedd on a new remix his latest single “Lost In Japan.” The song is the official second single from Mendes’ self-titled third album, following the hit “In My Blood.” “When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad