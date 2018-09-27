Shawn Mendes and Zedd Team Up for ‘Lost in Japan’ Remix (Listen)

Variety‘s Young Hollywood cover star Shawn Mendes has teamed up with Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Zedd on a new remix his latest single “Lost In Japan.” The song is the official second single from Mendes’ self-titled third album, following the hit “In My Blood.”

“When we decided to make ‘Lost In Japan’ the next single, I wanted to do an exciting remix for the song, and with Zedd being a good friend and such an amazing artist, it felt natural to ask him to collaborate on it,” Mendes said. “What he did with it is so incredible and I’m so excited for the world to hear it.”

“I was really excited when Shawn asked me to work on a new version of ‘Lost in Japan,’” Zedd said. “I tried to fuse both of our worlds together and bring us both to a place we wouldn’t have gone to by ourselves. It’s my favorite song from the album so it was super fun to put my own touch to it.”

Mendes will perform the song tonight on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and will perform this weekend at the Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park.