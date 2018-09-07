Shawn Mendes to Perform With Zac Brown Band on ‘CMT Crossroads’

It will be unexpected and something that both sets of fans will enjoy," Brown says.

Shawn Mendes
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Recent Variety cover star Shawn Mendes and the Zac Brown Band are teaming up for a performance on “CMT Crossroads,” premiering Oct. 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m so excited to head to Nashville to play with Zac and the band on ‘Crossroads,'” Mendes said. “It’s going to be a blast.”

“CMT Crossroads” debuted in 2002 with guests Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has gone on to pair numerous country musicians with stars from a variety of musical genres. Past performances on the show include Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire, Def Leppard and Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi and Sugarland and Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves.

Mendes, coming off of the release of his third studio album, is clearly stretching his legs stylistically. Where the album features both Kings of Leon-styled rock tracks like “In My Blood” and R&B-flavored songs such as “Lost in Japan” alongside his familiar singer-songwriter pop, country is a new genre for him, but one that seems like a good fit.

“Shawn is an incredibly talented artist and it’s been exciting to watch his career rise over the past few years,” Zac Brown said. “We’ve had fun collaborating together; this Crossroads will be very special with huge vocals and musicality. It will be unexpected and something that both sets of fans will enjoy.”

