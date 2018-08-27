Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

Shawn Mendes dominated the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday night, performing twice and taking home the Artist of the Year, Best Pop Artist or Group, Fan Fave Artist, and Fan Fave Video awards. Fellow hometown hero Drake added two more MMVAs to his collection, winning Best Hip Hop Artist or Group and Best Director with Karena Evans for “God’s Plan.”
“This is home,” Mendes said while holding the MMVA for artist of the year, according to the Toronto Star. “This means the absolute world to me.” He also clowned the crowd at a different point in the show by coming out wearing DJ Marshmello’s disguise.
Elsewhere, Ontario-bred DJs Loud Luxury claimed the Song of the Summer for “Body” (featuring Brando), while Ottawa’s Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, featured on the first season of CTV’s “The Launch,” took home Best New Canadian Artist for their hit “Ain’t Easy,” while Alessia Cara locked down Video of the Year for her and Khalid’s collaboration on Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255.”
Other performers on the show included Halsey (who won the Artist for Change prize), Meghan Trainor, bülow, Kris Wu, The Beaches, 98 Degrees, and Anne-Marie with Marshmello, the latter of whom won the Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group prize), and Brett Kissel with Bebe Rexha.
The complete list of winners appears below.
iHeartRadio MMVA Artist for Change
Halsey
Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group
Imagine Dragons
Best Pop Artist or Group
Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group
Marshmello
Best Hip Hop Artist or Group
Drake
Best Director
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Director: Karena Evans
Video of the Year
Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”
Single of the Year
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Artist of the Year
Shawn Mendes
Song of the Summer Presented by Coca-Cola
Loud Luxury ft. Brando – “Body”
Best Collaboration
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”
Best New Canadian Artist or Group
Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
Fan Fave Artist
Shawn Mendes
Fan Fave Duo or Group
BTS
Fan Fave Video
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Fan Fave Single
Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello – ‘Wolves’
Fan Fave New Artist
Kris Wu
Fan Fave Much Creator
TheDanocracy – Dan Rodo