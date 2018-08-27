Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

Shawn Mendes dominated the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on Sunday night, performing twice and taking home the Artist of the Year, Best Pop Artist or Group, Fan Fave Artist, and Fan Fave Video awards. Fellow hometown hero Drake added two more MMVAs to his collection, winning Best Hip Hop Artist or Group and Best Director with Karena Evans for “God’s Plan.”

“This is home,” Mendes said while holding the MMVA for artist of the year, according to the Toronto Star. “This means the absolute world to me.” He also clowned the crowd at a different point in the show by coming out wearing DJ Marshmello’s disguise.

Elsewhere, Ontario-bred DJs Loud Luxury claimed the Song of the Summer for “Body” (featuring Brando), while Ottawa’s Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine, featured on the first season of CTV’s “The Launch,” took home Best New Canadian Artist for their hit “Ain’t Easy,” while Alessia Cara locked down Video of the Year for her and Khalid’s collaboration on Logic’s song “1-800-273-8255.”

Other performers on the show included Halsey (who won the Artist for Change prize), Meghan Trainor, bülow , Kris Wu , The Beaches, 98 Degrees, and Anne-Marie with Marshmello, the latter of whom won the Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group prize), and Brett Kissel with Bebe Rexha.

The complete list of winners appears below.

iHeartRadio MMVA Artist for Change

Halsey

Best Rock/Alternative Artist or Group

Imagine Dragons

Best Pop Artist or Group

Shawn Mendes

Best EDM/Dance Artist or Group

Marshmello

Best Hip Hop Artist or Group

Drake

Best Director

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Director: Karena Evans

Video of the Year

Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Single of the Year

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Artist of the Year

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Summer Presented by Coca-Cola

Loud Luxury ft. Brando – “Body”

Best Collaboration

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Best New Canadian Artist or Group

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

Fan Fave Artist

Shawn Mendes

Fan Fave Duo or Group

BTS

Fan Fave Video

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Fan Fave Single

Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello – ‘Wolves’

Fan Fave New Artist

Kris Wu

Fan Fave Much Creator

TheDanocracy – Dan Rodo