You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Camila Cabello to Headline Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball Concert

The iHeartRadio tour arrives at the Forum on Nov. 30.

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shawn MendesQ102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show, Philadelphia, USA - 07 Dec 2016
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy.

The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. The annual holiday concert will be televised as a special on The CW Network on December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“What started as a Holiday concert in New York City in 1996, has grown into a 12-city arena tour, a nationwide network television special and a radio broadcast,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

See the Jingle Ball lineups, as well as ticket info, below:

Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center

  • Features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tickets: 1061kissfm.iheart.com

Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

Related

  • Features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Bebe Rexha
  • Tickets: kiisfm.iheart.com

San Francisco – Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

  • Features: Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi and Marc E. Bassy
  • Tickets: wild949.iheart.com

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

  • Features: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Boston, Mass. – Tuesday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. EST – KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

  • Features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers. G-Eazy, Khalid, Meghan Trainor and Bazzi

Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

  • Features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. EST – Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

  • Features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
  • Tickets: Z100.iheart.com
  • Live stream: CWTV.com and The CW App
  • On television: The CW Network, December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, G Eazy, Marshmello, Bazzi, Alessia Cara and Sabrina Carpenter
  • Ticket information available at power961.iheart.com

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

  • The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, Khalid, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

  • The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
  • Ticket information available via y100.iheart.com

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Music

  • Shawn MendesQ102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Show,

    Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Camila Cabello to Headline Los Angeles' Jingle Ball Concert

    Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy. The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, […]

  • NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series 'Songland'

    NBC Greenlights Songwriter Competition Series 'Songland'

    Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy. The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, […]

  • Basketball A Love Story

    ESPN's 'Basketball: A Love Story' Is Rhapsody in Hoops

    Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy. The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    IFPI Report Finds Streaming Continues to Rise, YouTube Dominates Online Listening

    Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy. The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, […]

  • Capitol Music Group Names Anton Monstead

    Capitol Music Group Names Anton Monstead EVP of Soundtracks and A&R

    Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy. The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, […]

  • Google's Latest Chromecast Supports Multiroom Audio,

    Google Launches Third-Gen Chromecast With 60fps Video, Multiroom Audio Support

    Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy. The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad