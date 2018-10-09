Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Camila Cabello to Headline Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball Concert

Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy.
The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. The annual holiday concert will be televised as a special on The CW Network on December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
“What started as a Holiday concert in New York City in 1996, has grown into a 12-city arena tour, a nationwide network television special and a radio broadcast,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.
See the Jingle Ball lineups, as well as ticket info, below:
Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center
- Features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
- Tickets: 1061kissfm.iheart.com
Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum
- Features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Bebe Rexha
- Tickets: kiisfm.iheart.com
San Francisco – Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- Features: Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi and Marc E. Bassy
- Tickets: wild949.iheart.com
Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
- Features: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
- Tickets: kdwb.iheart.com
Boston, Mass. – Tuesday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. EST – KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden
- Features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers. G-Eazy, Khalid, Meghan Trainor and Bazzi
- Tickets: kiss108.iheart.com
Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center
- Features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi
- Tickets: q102.iheart.com
New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. EST – Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden
- Features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
- Tickets: Z100.iheart.com
- Live stream: CWTV.com and The CW App
- On television: The CW Network, December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.
Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena
- The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
- Ticket information available via hot995.iheart.com
Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena
- The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
- Ticket information available via 1035KISSFM.iheart.com
Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena
- The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, G Eazy, Marshmello, Bazzi, Alessia Cara and Sabrina Carpenter
- Ticket information available at power961.iheart.com
Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena
- The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, Khalid, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
- Ticket information available via 933flz.iheart.com
Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale
- The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter
- Ticket information available via y100.iheart.com