Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Camila Cabello to Headline Los Angeles’ Jingle Ball Concert

Shawn Mendes and Cardi B are among the headliners for this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which arrives at the Forum in Los Angeles on Nov. 30. Other artists set to appear include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Five Seconds of Summer and G-Eazy.

The tour makes stops in Dallas, L.A., San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale. The annual holiday concert will be televised as a special on The CW Network on December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“What started as a Holiday concert in New York City in 1996, has grown into a 12-city arena tour, a nationwide network television special and a radio broadcast,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia.

See the Jingle Ball lineups, as well as ticket info, below:

Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center

Features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Tickets: 1061kissfm.iheart.com

Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

Features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Bebe Rexha

Tickets: kiisfm.iheart.com

San Francisco – Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Features: Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi and Marc E. Bassy

Tickets: wild949.iheart.com

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

Features: The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Boston, Mass. – Tuesday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. EST – KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

Features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers. G-Eazy, Khalid, Meghan Trainor and Bazzi

Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

Features: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. EST – Z100’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

Features: Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Tickets: Z100.iheart.com

Live stream: CWTV.com and The CW App

On television: The CW Network, December 16 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Ticket information available via hot995.iheart.com

Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Ticket information available via 1035KISSFM.iheart.com

Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, G Eazy, Marshmello, Bazzi, Alessia Cara and Sabrina Carpenter

Ticket information available at power961.iheart.com

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

The star-studded lineup features: Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, Khalid, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Ticket information available via 933flz.iheart.com

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale