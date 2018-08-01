The Lede Company Names Dvora Englefield Partner and Head of Music Division (EXCLUSIVE)

The veteran PR strategist brings her roster, including clients John Legend, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

John Legend Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes
Seasoned public relations strategist Dvora Vener Englefield, whose clients include John Legend, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, has been named partner and head of the music department at the Lede Company, the firm founded by Amanda Silverman, Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson, Sarah Levinson Rothman and Christine Su in June.

The Los Angeles-based Englefield arrives from 42 West where she spent eight years building a roster that includes Sara Bareilles, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, Nick Jonas, Wiz Khalifa, Adam Lambert, Ziggy Marley, Alanis Morissette, Pentatonix and Bebe Rexha, among others. All of Englefield’s clients join the Lede roster effective immediately.

Also coming aboard to helm music from the New York office of Lede is Cara Hutchison, who arrives from Rogers & Cowan, where she was vice president and worked with such acts as the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Lionel Richie. Hutchison also handled publicity for national tours, among them treks by Katy Perry and Queen + Adam Lambert.

Lede reunites Englefield with former 42 West executives Silverman, O’Sullivan and Rothman whose A-list of clients includes Rihanna, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Queen Latifah, Charlize Theron, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, Illumination, Anonymous Content, Pharrell, Amy Schumer, Penelope Cruz, PepsiCo, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Mary J. Blige and Halle Berry.

“Dvora is a true leader in music talent and an incredible addition to our new family,” said the Lede co-founders in announcing Englefield’s position. “We’re thrilled to work alongside her and we have absolutely no doubt that The Lede Company’s music division will flourish under her exceptional leadership.”

Added Englefield: “I’m thrilled to join my friends and colleagues in this new venture and beyond excited to help build a growing and successful company from the start.” Of Hutchison, she said, “Cara is a phenomenal publicist with a stellar reputation.”

