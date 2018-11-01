You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, Chainsmokers to Perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The holiday special is set to air Dec. 2 on ABC.

Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha, the Chainsmokers, Halsey, Rita Ora, Kelsea Ballerini, and The Struts will all perform at the 2018 “Victoria’s Secret Holiday Special.” The event will take place in New York, following recent productions in London, Paris, and Shanghai, and air Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

“The show is a year-long production, and 2018 promises to be our most ambitious yet,” said Victoria’s Secret executive producer Ed Razek. “We have more musical guests, more fashion and more stories than ever; and, of course, 60 of the world’s top models.”

Sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, as well as Kendall Jenner, will join Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo (back after a three-year hiatus), Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill. The holiday special will also showcase Victoria’s Secret’s newest designer collaboration with London-based Mary Katrantzou. Her designs will be featured on the runway in a section of the event.

“The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special” is produced by Done+Dusted Productions Ltd. Razek, Monica Mitro, Ian Stewart, Melanie Fletcher, and Hamish Hamilton are executive producers, with Hamilton also serving as director.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been an annual event since 1995, and last year’s took place in Shanghai with Harry Styles and Miguel among the musical guests. The event began incorporating artists in 2001 with Mary J. Blige and Andrea Bocelli, and other past performers have included the Spice Girls, Ricky Martin, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

