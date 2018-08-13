‘Shape of Water,’ ‘Star Wars,’ Kendrick Lamar Nab World Soundtrack Awards Noms

The World Soundtrack Academy has released early nominees for the 2018 World Soundtrack Awards, celebrating 2017-18 films and series for their musical soundtracks and scores.

Contenders include award veterans John Williams, Alexandre Desplat, and Carter Burwell in the film composer of the year category, recognizing a large body of film scores from Williams’ “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” to Desplat’s “The Shape of Water,” which also took home the 2018 original score Oscar.

Among the TV composers nominated are Ramin Djawadi, composer for “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld,” Adam Taylor, composer for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Rupert Gregson-Williams, composer for “The Crown” and “The Alienist.”

Meanwhile, in the original song written for a film race, Kendrick Lamar and the “Black Panther” team scored a nod for the superhero blockbuster’s title track, 2018 Oscar winning duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez received a nomination for “Remember Me” from “Coco,” while “The Greatest Showman’s” Benj Pasek and Justin Paul nabbed recognition for the popular anthem “This is Me.”

Also included in this year’s nominees is the late Johann Johannsson for his work on “Last and First Men,” “Mary Magdalene,” “The Butcher, the Whore and the One-Eyed Man,” and “The Mercy.” Johannsson’s film composer of the year nomination comes after he died in February at age 48.

“There’s one name who deserves a special mention: the Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson who left us too early this year and who’s nominated for no less than five films,” said Film Fest Gent’s artistic director Patrick Duynslaegher. “His nominations are also a tribute to his talent and his unique voice in film music.”

The 18th World Soundtrack Awards will be held on Oct. 17 at the Capitole Ghent. See the full list of nominees so far below.

Best Film Composer of the Year

Carter Burwell, “Goodbye Christopher Robin”; “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “Endangered Species”; “Isle of Dogs”; “Suburbicon”; “The Shape of Water”; “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

Jóhann Jóhannsson, “Last and First Men”; “Mandy”; “Mary Magdalene” (co-composed with Hildur Guðnadóttir); “The Butcher, the Whore and the One-Eyed Man”; “The Mercy”

John Williams “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”; “The Post”

Best TV Composer of the Year

Volker Bertelmann, “Gunpowder” (as Hauschka); “Patrick Melrose” (as Hauschka)

Ramin Djawadi, “Game of Thrones” (S7); “The Strain” (S4); “Westworld” (S2)

Rupert Gregson-Williams, “The Alienist” (S1); “The Crown” (S2, co-composed with Lorne Balfe)

Mac Quayle, “9-1-1” (S1, co-composed with Todd Haberman); “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”; “American Horror Story” (S7); “Mr. Robot” (S3); “Pose” (S1)

Adam Taylor, “Damnation” (S1); “The Handmaid’s Tale” (S2)

Best Original Song Written Directly for a Film

“Black Panther” from “Black Panther”

Music & lyrics by Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Solana Rowe I, Matt Schaeffer, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith

Performed by Kendrick Lamar

“Never Forget” from “Murder on the Orient Express”

Music by Patrick Doyle. Lyrics by Kenneth Branagh

Performed by Michelle Pfeiffer

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

Music & lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Performed by Benjamin Bratt

“Stand up for Something” from “Marshall”

Lyrics by Diane Warren and Common. Music by Diane Warre. Performed by Andra Day ft. Common

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Music & lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Performed by Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble