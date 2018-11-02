You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

See Halsey, Lil Dicky, Others in Benny Blanco and Calvin Harris' Goofy Video for 'I Found You'

Variety Staff

Halsey, Lil Dicky, Cashmere Cat, Tory Lanez and Francis and the Lights guest in a video for a new tag-team song from hitmakers Benny Blanco and Calvin Harris, “I Found You,” which dropped Friday afternoon. Blanco’s mom also appears in the clip, which features a barefoot (as usual) Blanco attempting to dance to the song while the others dance circles around him, at times literally.

The song, out on Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets label through Interscope Records, is the hit producer’s second-ever release as an artist and follows his hit “Eastside,” with Halsey and Khalid. The trio recently performed the track at the American Music Awards.

Harris’ latest song, “Promises” with Sam Smith, spent six weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. — Harris’ tenth chart-topper in his home country — succeeding his previous No. 1, “One Kiss” featuring Dua Lipa.

As a producer and songwriter, Blanco has collaborated Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and many more. He is also the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends Keep Secrets.

As an artist, producer and top-ranking DJ, Harris has collaborated with Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding and many others. He’s garnered 13 Brit Award nominations, four Grammy nominations and a 2013 Grammy Award win in the Best Music Video category for “We Found Love.”

