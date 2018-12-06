×
Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Taps Tony Bracy as VP, Marketing and Promotion

Tony Bracy
CREDIT: Joel Marasigan

Scooter Braun’s SB Projects has hired Tony Bracy as vice president of marketing and promotions, the company announced today. Bracy arrives from Capitol Records, where he was West Coast regional promotion director and worked hit songs by Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Tori Kelly, Halsey, Migos and Bastille, among others.

In his new role, Bracy will oversee all radio promotion, streaming and marketing initiatives for SB Projects clients including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Zac Brown Band and Tori Kelly. He will also take on many of the duties of Mike Chester, who recently departed SBP for Warner Bros. Records where he is executive vice president of promotion.

SBP was founded in 2007 and houses divisions specializing in film, television, technology, brands, culture and social causes, in addition to music.

Said Braun in announcing Bracy’s appointment: “I’m very happy Tony is joining our team. He works his ass off and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. This company has always been about working from an underdog position and Tony brings that scrap and tenacity that you need to win. Welcome to the team Tony.“

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” added Bracy. “I look forward to working with their powerhouse roster and breaking many new artists along the way. 2019 will be massive!”

