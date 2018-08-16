Scooter Braun to Be Honored by Creative Community for Peace

Creative Community for Peace (CCFP), an organization comprised of prominent members of the entertainment industry that’s dedicated to promoting the arts as a means to peace in the Middle East, will honor several music business executives as “Ambassadors of Peace” at an October 4 gala event to be held at the Hancock Park home of attorney Aaron Rosenberg and television producer Danny Rose.

The honorees include Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects whose clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande; Neil Jacobson, President of Geffen Records; and Aton Ben-Horin, Global Vice President of A&R for Warner Music Group.

The inaugural event also touts special musical performances and an exclusive guest list of some 250 top industry executives.

Describing the honor, the CCFP described the individuals contributions: “Through their work and influence they advance coexistence, instill hope, and create a better future for all.”

Key to the CCFP’s mission is its anti-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) stance in which the organization has taken on the likes of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters over his anti-Israel rhetoric. Among the CCFP’s slogans are: “Don’t Boycott. Build Bridges. Instill Hope. Create a Better Future.”

Sponsors for the event include Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the Blavatnik Family Foundation and Variety, which serves as a media partner. For more information, head to the CCFP website.