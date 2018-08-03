Scooter Braun Launches Fitness Venture

The Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande manager is a big believer in the boxing-themed program "Rumble."

By
Variety Staff

Pair of red boxing gloves
CREDIT: Martin Poole/Mood Board/REX/Shutterstock

Rumble, a boxing-inspired group fitness company, and Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, have announced a new venture entitled At-Home 360. Promising an “elevated digital fitness experience” with “Hollywood-style production,” Rumble’s 45-minute, 10 round, strength and conditioning class has a streaming component and is already considered one of the leading group fitness workouts in the United States, with locations in New York City and Los Angeles, and San Francisco, Washington DC, and Philadelphia on the horizon.

At-Home 360 will create proprietary fitness equipment that will be used in tandem with the digital programming. There are also plans to integrate celebrity trainers, according to an announcement. Rumble already boasts a slate of famous fans, including Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart.

Among the activities offered are boxing, running, rowing, circuit training and cycling.

Said Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects: “Rumble is the most disruptive brand to emerge in the fitness industry in the last decade. When matched with what we have created at SB projects, Rumble will be the perfect storm of digital fitness and entertainment.”

Braun and SB Projects’ COO Scott Manson will also play a key role in a full-service talent management division that will represent “a select few” of Rumble’s roster of trainers.

“I’ve known Scooter for years and he’s an amazing developer of both, content and talent,” says Rumble co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Eugene Remm. “Together, we will redefine what it means to work out at home.”

