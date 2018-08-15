Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Partners With Popular Kids Group BeatBuds

Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds.

Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; support for new original music; toy and merchandise opportunities; and potential expansion into television and film properties.

The BeatBuds are best friends and musical partners Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, who have been playing together since the age of six. Their energetic shows aim to introduce young kids to the “to the pure joy and educational benefits of music.” Their modern, almost indie-rock sound also resonates with adults. Among their toddler-approved hits are the songs “Gravity,” “Sam the Garbage Man” and “When the Rain Falls Down.”

In acknowledging news of the partnership on social media, Braun shared that his kids — Jagger, 3, and Levi, 18 months — “are finally impressed.” Braun is expecting a third child with wife Yael, which the couple announced in June.

Earlier this month, Braun announced a new venture with fitness start-up Rumble called At-Home 360 which promises an “elevated digital fitness experience” with “Hollywood-style production.”