You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Scooter Braun’s SB Projects Partners With Popular Kids Group BeatBuds

The partnership looks to exploit toy and merchandise opportunities and potential expansion into television and film properties.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beat Buds
CREDIT: Courtesy of BeatBuds

Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds.

Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; support for new original music; toy and merchandise opportunities; and potential expansion into television and film properties.

The BeatBuds are best friends and musical partners Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, who have been playing together since the age of six. Their energetic shows aim to introduce young kids to the “to the pure joy and educational benefits of music.” Their modern, almost indie-rock sound also resonates with adults. Among their toddler-approved hits are the songs “Gravity,” “Sam the Garbage Man” and “When the Rain Falls Down.”

In acknowledging news of the partnership on social media, Braun shared that his kids — Jagger, 3, and Levi, 18 months — “are finally impressed.” Braun is expecting a third child with wife Yael, which the couple announced in June.

Earlier this month, Braun announced a new venture with fitness start-up Rumble called At-Home 360 which promises an “elevated digital fitness experience” with “Hollywood-style production.”

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Music

  • Beat Buds

    Scooter Braun's SB Projects Partners With Popular Kids Group BeatBuds

    Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds. Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; […]

  • Lindsey Buckingham's Solo Tour Begins Four

    Lindsey Buckingham Announces Tour Dates, Which Begin Four Days After Fleetwood Mac’s Tour

    Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds. Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; […]

  • Courtney Love

    Courtney Love Dumping Abandoned Washington Property

    Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds. Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; […]

  • R. Kelly

    R. Kelly to Perform at MSG’s Hulu Theater in New York Next Month

    Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds. Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; […]

  • Randy Newman

    Concert Review: Randy Newman Offers Bowl Full of Mirth and Melancholy

    Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds. Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; […]

  • Conan O'Brien Korea

    'Conan' Cuts Music Performances; Booker Roey Hershkovitz to Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds. Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; […]

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Watch Nicki Minaj Add an X-Rated Verse About Stephen Colbert to 'Barbie Dreams'

    Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects is home to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grandea, is adding another incredibly popular musical act to the company’s umbrella: kids group The BeatBuds. Already in high-demand at celebrity childrens’ parties all over Los Angeles, the partnership calls for expanding the BeatBuds live events business with possible plans for a concert tour; […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad