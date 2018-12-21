Sam Smith Drops New Song, ‘Fire on Fire,’ From ‘Watership Down’

On Friday morning Sam Smith released “Fire On Fire,” a song he co-wrote with producer/songwriter Steve Mac for the forthcoming adaptation of the classic Richard Adams’ novel, “Watership Down.”

The song, which will serve as the theme to the animated mini-series, is a characteristically sweeping Smith ballad, recorded with the BBC Concert Orchestra at London’s Abbey Road Studios in September 2018.

“I am so excited and honored to be a part of this new adaptation of ‘Watership Down,’” Smith said. “This story is so powerful and timeless, and it has been thrilling to work with director Noam Murro and his team and the incredible Steve Mac on this song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

James McAvoy, Olivia Colman, Ben Kingsley, John Boyega, Nicholas Hoult, Gemma Arterton and Daniel Kaluuya lend their voices to “Watership Down.” The series will premiere on BBC One in the UK, and Netflix outside of the UK, on December 23. Commissioned by the BBC, the series was produced and developed by 42 and Biscuit Entertainment, and is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix.

Richard Adams’ classic book was first published in 1972 and tells the story of a group of rabbits fighting for survival as their habitat is threatened. A 1978 animated movie adaptation was well-received and featured the Simon and Garfunkel song “Bright Eyes,” which was a No. 1 single in the U.K.