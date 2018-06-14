Ryan Adams Guests as Weatherman During Denver News Broadcast

Ryan Adams may be known for his music, but on Wednesday night he earned a new job title: weatherman.

Ahead of his concert at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Adams appeared on the local Denver7 evening newscast as a guest weatherman and helped deliver the week’s forecast. The singer told the anchors that “I think partially because of the movie ‘Twister’ I got kind of into” meteorology, and admitted, “this is so cool, this is unreal.”

When Adams, dressed in his trademark flannel shirt and wearing sunglasses, shifted to the green screen to begin delivering the forecast, which included the weather predictions for his concert, he realized “I don’t know what I’m doing” and added, “this is exactly as weird as I thought it would be.”

Adams also recorded a song for Denver7 about his dream of being a weatherman, which was played during the broadcast. His guest appearance on the news station was arranged earlier this month, when Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden reached out to him on Twitter about writing a song.

“Oh @DenverChannel this can be all yours!!! I apologize in advance for my new Denver7 smooth rap song about @ShannonOgden1 and the news,” Adams tweeted at the time, along with a photo of him playing guitar in front of a photo of the Denver skyline. The artist is not currently on tour, but is performing a handful of shows for his most recent album “Prisoner,” which he released in 2017.