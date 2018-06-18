You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rolling Stone Promotes Jason Fine to Editor

Variety Staff

Rolling Stone has named Jason Fine as editor in advance of the relaunch of the magazine, website and live event business in July.

Fine, who has been serving as managing editor of Rolling Stone since 2015, will continue to oversee all content and editorial strategy and operations.

“Jason has been instrumental to this publication over the past two decades and there is no one better suited to be at the helm of Rolling Stone editorial,” said Jann Wenner, editorial director of Wenner Media and founder of Rolling Stone. “Jason has the finesse to evolve the brand’s editorial vision while not losing its core legacy readership.”

Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of PMC, which made a strategic investment in the brand last December, said, “With his deep knowledge and experience, Jason is the right leader to propel the renewed commitment to Rolling Stone’s editorial mission across all channels, from digital to print and video to events.”

“We have the opportunity to take Rolling Stone’s unique brand of journalism into the future in a big way, with a commitment to serious journalism, exciting new ways of telling stories, and strong voices that will make Rolling Stone the definitive chronicle of music, politics and pop culture for years to come,” Fine said.

Fine has been at Rolling Stone since 1997, and has been honored for his interviews with musicians including Merle Haggard. He has edited Rolling Stone books on Johnny Cash, George Harrison and Michael Jackson.

Since joining PMC, Rolling Stone has made 13 hires, including naming Andy Kroll as editor of the new DC Bureau and bolstering coverage of hip hop and the music business with editors Brendon Klinkenberg and Xiaotian (Amy) Wang.

 

