Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks Inducted into Rock Hall of Fame

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Stuart Oldham, Variety

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame  officially announced its 2019 inductees: Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies, according to Rolling Stone.

The ceremony will be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on March 29 and aired on HBO and broadcast on SiriusXM radio later in the year. Ticket details will be announced in January.

Artists are eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single. Artists eligible but not inducted this year include Kraftwerk, Todd Rundgren, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus & Chaka Khan, MC5, LL Cool J, John Prine and Devo. This year was the first time that Def Leppard and Nicks appeared on the ballot; Nicks, previously inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998, will be the only woman to enter the Hall on two occasions.

“I have a lot to say about this,” Nicks says in a statement, “but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”

Radiohead made a seemingly ambivalent statement about its induction. “The members of Radiohead have been surprised to learn of the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019,” the group said. “The band thanks the Hall of Fame voting body and extends congratulations to this year’s fellow inductees.”

Jackson also released a statement reacting to the honor. “Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she says. “I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.”

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard said, “Now we can stop holding our breath. How wonderful to be in the same club as the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and the Who and Queen … It’s a nice badge of honor.”

Colin Blunstone of the Zombies, eligible since 1989, said, “You do start to doubt that it could happen. I’ve tried to be fairly philosophical about it and tell myself that if we don’t get inducted, it’s just a bit of fun. Don’t take it too seriously. But of course when you’re actually inducted, everything changes. You think, ‘This is a career-defining [and] life-defining moment.’”

