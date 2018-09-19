You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robyn Finally Announces New Album, ‘Honey’

Singer describes new album as “this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy."

Jem Aswad

CREDIT: Maria Jose Govea / Red Bull Sound Content Pool

After some eight years spent doing seemingly everything except releasing a new album, Robyn has announced that “Honey,” her long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s “Body Talk,” will be released on her own Konichiwa label through Interscope on Oct. 26.

She has already released one full song from the album, “Missing U,” and a snippet of the title track was featured in the closing episode of “Girls” — Lena Dunham’s HBO show which gave her song “Dancing on My Own” a second life by featuring it prominently in an early episode. The song helped cement Robyn’s reputation as a pop savant for the indie set, an artist whose fresh take on the commercial music arising from her native Sweden can be heard in dozens of artists whose careers rose in the years since the “Body Talk” and its self-titled predecessor, including Charli XCX and Tove Lo. Robyn started as a more conventional pop singer with 1995’s “Show Me Love,” but grew disillusioned with that path and gradually followed her own instincts and launched her own Konichiwa label in 2005.

The new album features contributions from longtime collaborator Klas Alund, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, Kindess’ Adam Bainbridge, Mr. Tophat, and Zhala. In a statement, Robyn described “Honey” as “this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy. Something that’s so sensual, and so good. I danced a lot when I was making it. I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Since the release of “Body Talk,” Robyn has released a remix album (and toured behind it), mini-albums with  Röyksopp (2014’s “Do It Again”) La Bagatelle Magique (2015’s “Love Is Free”) and Mr. Tophat called (2017’s “Trust Me”); songs with the Lonely Island, Metronomy and Todd Rundgren; and gave a talk at the Red Bull Music Academy where she played some of “Honey.”

  XXXtentacion

    Listen to XXXTentacion and Lil Peep's Collaboration, 'Falling Down'

  Kelly Clarkson Power of Women Variety

    Kelly Clarkson Talk Show Picked Up by NBC Stations

  Robyn Finally Announces New Album, 'Honey'

    Robyn Finally Announces New Album, 'Honey'

  tencent logo

    Tencent Music IPO to be Halved (Report)

  Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Sued Over Sales Team's 'Boys' Trips' to Strip Clubs

  Lil Peep dead

    Posthumous Lil Peep Album on the Way (EXCLUSIVE)

  US Capitol

    Senate Passes Music Modernization Act

