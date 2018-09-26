You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robyn Drops New Song, ‘Honey’ (Listen)

The tune is the title track from her first album in eight years, due Oct. 26.

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released the first song from it, “Missing U,” last month.

The new album features contributions from longtime collaborator Klas Alund, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, Kindess’ Adam Bainbridge, Mr. Tophat, and Zhala. In a statement, Robyn described “Honey” as “this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy. Something that’s so sensual, and so good. I danced a lot when I was making it. I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Since the release of “Body Talk,” Robyn has released a remix album (and toured behind it), mini-albums with  Röyksopp (2014’s “Do It Again”) La Bagatelle Magique (2015’s “Love Is Free”) and Mr. Tophat called (2017’s “Trust Me”); songs with the Lonely Island, Metronomy and Todd Rundgren; and gave a talk at the Red Bull Music Academy where she played some of “Honey.”

She announced the tracklist via Twitter a few days ago — it appears in print below for those with short attention spans.

  1. Missing U
  2. Human Being
  3. Because It’s In The Music
  4. Baby Forgive Me
  5. Send To Robin Immediately
  6. Honey
  7. Between The Lines
  8. Beach 2K20
  9. Ever Again

 

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Music

  • Robyn Drops New Song, ‘Honey’ (Listen)

    Robyn Drops New Song, ‘Honey’ (Listen)

    Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released […]

  • ALLENTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Elton

    Elton John Adds 25 Dates to 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour

    Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released […]

  • Cardi BHarper's Bazaar ICONS party, Arrivals,

    Cardi B to Perform at American Music Awards

    Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released […]

  • Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates

    Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates

    Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released […]

  • US Capitol

    The Music Modernization Act: An Industry Speaking With One Voice (Guest Column)

    Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released […]

  • RICK NELSONVARIOUS - 1982

    Estate of Pop Star Rick Nelson Slams Sony With Class Action Lawsuit

    Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad