Robyn Drops New Song, ‘Honey’ (Listen)

Months after she played a snippet of the song at her Red Bull Music Academy talk — and eight years since the release of her last studio album — pop savant Robyn has finally dropped “Honey,” the title track of her forthcoming album, due Oct. 26 on Konichiwa, her own label, via Interscope. She released the first song from it, “Missing U,” last month.

The new album features contributions from longtime collaborator Klas Alund, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, Kindess’ Adam Bainbridge, Mr. Tophat, and Zhala. In a statement, Robyn described “Honey” as “this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy. Something that’s so sensual, and so good. I danced a lot when I was making it. I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Since the release of “Body Talk,” Robyn has released a remix album (and toured behind it), mini-albums with Röyksopp (2014’s “Do It Again”) La Bagatelle Magique (2015’s “Love Is Free”) and Mr. Tophat called (2017’s “Trust Me”); songs with the Lonely Island, Metronomy and Todd Rundgren; and gave a talk at the Red Bull Music Academy where she played some of “Honey.”

She announced the tracklist via Twitter a few days ago — it appears in print below for those with short attention spans.

This is the track list for the album. I've had it ready it ready for months, so strange how it came together even before or the songs were finished. Never had that happen before; more or less in the order that I wrote them.